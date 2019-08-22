Bose announced a new $350 portable Bluetooth speaker with a handle that could be the last speaker you’d ever need

source Bose

Bose announced a new $350 portable Bluetooth speaker called, simply, the Portable Home Speaker.

Its cylindrical shape could make it a great table-top Bluetooth speaker for the outdoors. Although, its September release date is a little late for places with distinct seasons, where the summer will soon make way for the fall. Those in the southern hemisphere will have a chance to take the Bose Portable Home Speaker out and about soon, though.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker comes with Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa, and it costs more than some regular smart speakers, although it’s pretty typical of Bose devices to come with higher price tags. The Portable Home Speaker has a battery that can last up to 12 hours, according to the company. Most smart speakers from Google and Amazon aren’t portable or battery-powered, apart from Amazon’s own Echo Tap speaker which isn’t available on Amazon anymore.

Overall, the Bose Portable Home Speaker could be the last and only speaker you’ll ever need. It’s a smart speaker with Google Assistant or Alexa for home and it’s portable and battery-powered when you want to take it out. And seeing as its a Bose speaker, the sound quality is likely going to be good enough for both indoors and outdoors.

Check out the new $350 Bose Portable Home Speaker:

The new Bose Portable Home Speaker can be battery powered for up to 12 hours, connects to devices via Bluetooth, and can play music from Spotify or Apple devices over WiFi.

Housed within the Bose Portable Home Speaker are Google Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa smart assistant, which are ready to accept voice commands.

It’s resistant to splashes, projects sound in 360 degrees, comes with a handle, weighs 2.3 pounds, and is made of aluminum.

The Bose Portable Home Speaker costs $350 and will be available in September.