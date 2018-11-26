Amazon has an incredible Cyber Monday sale on Bose noise-cancelling headphones

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Amazon
- Amazon has an amazing Cyber Monday deal on Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones.
- Today only, the headphones are just $109.99; that’s almost $190 off their original price, and the best price we have ever seen on these headphones.
- Be sure to check out the rest of our Cyber Monday 2018 deals coverage throughout the day.
If you’re looking for headphones that block out the outside world, whether to concentrate on studying or work, or to be able to relax, there are two types to choose from. The first are just normal headphones or earbuds that are “passively noise cancelling,” meaning that they physically muffle sound by blocking your ears.
The second type is “active noise cancelling.” These headphones are specifically designed to eliminate as much outside sound as possible. They’re able to do this by “listening” to sound around you, and cancelling it out by playing the exact opposite sound frequency through your headphones. It’s a bit complicated, but when you wear them and flip the noise-cancellation switch to “on,” it feels almost like magic. While the headphones can’t eliminate all sudden sounds, they can cancel out long-lasting, droning, consistent sounds like air conditioning, airplane engines, traffic, the sounds inside a train, and more – making them perfect gifts for travelers.
Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones on the market, and today, Amazon is having a massive sale on one of the most popular models.
The Bose QuietComfort 25 (QC25) usually sells for $299.95, but for a limited time, they’re on sale for just $109.99. That’s a discount of 63%, and the best price we’ve ever seen on these headphones!
The headphones are extremely comfortable – even if you have a bigger head or ears, the padded earcups and headband are soft and flexible enough so that you can wear them for hours at a time. They reproduce music and movies with a well-balanced sound, providing a rich tone without overemphasizing the bass or treble. The noise cancellation works consistently, making them a must-have packing essential for every trip.
The headphones feature an in-line remote and microphone compatible with either Apple or Android devices. Bose also offers a newer wireless model, the QuietComfort 35, but third-party manufacturers offer specially designed wireless adapters you can use with the less expensive wired model.
Buy the Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones on Amazon for $109.99 (originally $299) [You save $189.96]
- source
- Shayanne Gal / Business Insider
The best deal roundups
- Cyber Monday 2018: We found the 30 best product deals and sales online, period
- Cyber Monday 2018: Business Insider’s guide to the best tech deals
- 100+ of the best Cyber Monday 2018 store sales to shop now
- 50 Cyber Monday deals from cool startups you should have on your radar this week
- Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2018 deals for every category – what’s a good buy among thousands of sales
- 40+ Cyber Monday deals on men’s clothing, shoes, watches, and accessories
- 50+ of the best Cyber Monday sales on women’s clothing, shoes, bags, and jewelry
- The 42 best deals and sales you can get online at Target for Cyber Monday 2018
- The best Walmart Cyber Monday deals you can get on sale right now
- Nordstrom’s Cyber Monday sale is huge – we cherry-picked the best deals on coats, boots, and more for men and women
- Macy’s Cyber Monday sale has everything from cashmere sweaters to kitchen appliances- here are some of the best deals
- Cyber Monday 2018 deals at Best Buy include $330 off a Surface Pro 6 and $125 off an iPad Pro
- 17 Cyber Monday mattress sales from popular companies like Casper, Leesa, and Helix
- The 20 best-selling products from last year’s Black Friday– including the ones that surprised us
The best individual deals
- Casper‘s Cyber Monday sale is here – save an exclusive 15% on mattresses, sheets, and more with our promo code
- Brooklinen‘s only sale of the year is going on through Cyber Monday – here’s how to save up to 20% on sheets and bedding
- Popular bedding startup Parachute Home has slashed all of its prices by 20% for Cyber Monday – here’s what to buy
- Everlane‘s rare ‘Choose What You Pay’ sale is a different kind of Cyber Monday deal
- Cult-favorite sock startup Bombas has launched a sitewide sale for 20% off everything, now through Cyber Monday
- 15 great deals you’ll find during L.L.Bean‘s Cyber Monday sale
- Mejuri, one of our favorite fine jewelry startups, is having a rare sale for Cyber Monday with up to 20% off
- Wildly popular mattress startup Leesa is offering up to $235 off a new mattress for Business Insider readers as a Cyber Monday deal
- Cult-favorite women’s work and gym bag startup Dagne Dover is offering 20% off for Cyber Monday
- Mott & Bow‘s incredibly comfortable jeans are up to 35% off right now through Cyber Monday
- Microsoft has Cyber Monday deals on the Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2, and Xbox One