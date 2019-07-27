Forget Bose’s new $400 headphones — these are the noise-cancelling headphones you should buy

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

I almost forgot just how good the wireless noise-cancelling Nuraphones, from boutique audio company Nura, actually are.

I prefer their sound over the new $400 Bose NC 700 headphones, and they have better noise cancelling, too.

With that said, the Nuraphones don’t have the same noise cancelling features that the Bose NC 700 have for phone calls.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

You have $400 set aside for a pair of headphones, and Bose just happens to release the new NC 700 wireless noise cancelling headphones.

Serendipity? Fate? Perhaps.

I’ve been using the new Bose NC 700 ever since they came out, and they’re great headphones.

But then I placed a pair of old favorites upon my ears – the Nuraphone, by boutique audio company Nura – and I stick by my original assessment of the Nuraphone from my 2018 review: “If you’ve made the decision that you’re going to spend around $400 on a pair of wireless headphones, the Nuraphone should be at the top of the list.”

The Nuraphone headphones sound better than the Bose NC 700, in my opinion.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

I forgot just how clear and rich the Nuraphones sound. It’s a step above my other favorite headphones, including the new Bose NC 700, Bose QC35 II, and Sony WH-1000XM3.

The Nuraphones adapt to the way you hear sound. Through the Nura app, they can measure how sensitive you are to certain frequencies and adjust those frequencies so you get a perfectly balanced sound.

The Nuraphone also does a better job at noise cancelling.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

By having an in-ear/over-ear design, the Nuraphones naturally cancel out noise as well or better than most noise cancelling headphones. Nura later added active noise cancelling via a software update – which, by the way, is a first in headphones – and these things are unbeatable.

Their unique in-ear/over-ear design might not be for everyone, though, and they don’t have one of the biggest headphone improvements from the Bose NC 700.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

If you don’t like in-ear earphones, then you probably won’t like the Nuraphones.

And if you were looking at the Bose NC 700 specifically for the noise cancelling during phone calls, where less noise from your end transmits over the calls, then you’ll probably be happier with the NC 700s.

Read my full review of the Nuraphone to learn more about how these headphones work and what makes them so good.

source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

You can learn more about how the Nuraphone works and measures the way you hear to deliver that perfect sound in my review.