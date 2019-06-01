Now is the worst time to buy Bose’s beloved QC 35 noise-cancelling headphones

caption The Bose QC 35. source Antonio Villas-Boas/Business Insider

Bose’s QC 35 headphones are the stalwart of noise-cancelling headphones.

But now is the worst time to buy them because Bose just announced a brand-new line of premium noise-cancelling headphones called the Noise Cancelling Headphone 700.

They’re more expensive at $400 – $50 more than the trusty QC 35 – but Bose claims the 700 headphones have updated noise-cancelling and voice pick-up for clearer phone calls in noisy environments.

Your best bet is to read the reviews for the new Bose 700 headphones to see if they’re worth the extra $50.

The Bose QC 35 headphones, and the legendary Bose QC-series in general, have been the go-to pair of headphones for great audio quality and the best noise-cancelling. But if you’ve been mulling a pair, don’t pull the trigger just yet.

Now is the worst time to buy a pair of Bose’s $350 QC 35 or QC 35 II headphones, because the company just recently announced a brand-new line of premium noise-cancelling cans. (For the QC 35 aficionados out there, don’t worry – Bose isn’t totally replacing them with the new 700 model.)

Bose calls the new model the Noise Cancelling Headphone 700, and they’ll be fully released on June 30 with a $400 asking price.

caption The new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700. source Bose

Why wait?

I haven’t tried out the new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700 – which I’ll simply call the “Bose 700” from now on. But Bose claims they have the company’s “next generation” of noise-cancelling technology, which could mean they’re even better than the QC 35 series at shunning ambient noise.

Bose also claims its 700 headphones have greatly updated voice pick-up technology, which means phone calls will be clearer for you and the person you’re speaking with when you’re in a noisy environment.

Bose also says the enhanced voice pick-up tech in the 700 headphones will let your smart voice assistant understand you better when you’re in a noisy place, too. I’ll let you decide whether that’s useful or not, as I don’t use smart voice assistants with headphones, at least when I’m out in public where there would be a lot of noise.

Another quick thing to point out: Bose is finally using a new design! The Bose QC 35’s design is based on the old Bose Quiet Comfort II headphones from 2003, and they feel awfully plasticky for a pair of $350 headphones. The design is recognizable and iconic, but it’s nice to see something new from Bose using more premium materials like stainless steel.

The Bose 700 headphones are available to pre-order right now, but they’re $50 more than the stalwart QC 35. My best advice is to wait until you’ve read a few reviews, including my own review once I get my hands on them, to see if that extra $50 for the 700 headphones is worth it.