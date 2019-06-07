Bose is releasing a brand-new pair of $400 noise-cancelling headphones — here’s how they compare to the trusty and iconic QC 35s

caption The Bose QuietComfort 35s, left, and the new Noise Cancelling Headphone 700, right. source Bose

Bose recently announced its new Noise Cancelling Headphone 700 headphones, making it the worst time to buy the trusty QuietComfort 35s I see a lot of people wearing around New York City.

Why? Well, Bose is boasting some upgraded noise-cancelling tech on the new 700 headphones. The QC 35 already have some of the best noise-cancelling technology in the business, so if the company has improved on it, the new 700 headphones might be worth checking out before hitting the buy button on a pair of QC 35.

The new Bose 700 headphones cost $400 – $50 more than the Bose QC 35 – and they come out on June 30. You can preorder them now, but your best bet is to wait for reviews to make sure they’re worth the extra $50 over the QC 35.

Check out the main differences between the trusty QC 35 and the new Bose 700 headphones:

The Bose QC 35 have an easily recognizable and iconic design, but it was getting a little stale — and they felt a little plasticky for a pair of $350 headphones.

source Bose

The Bose QC 35 headphones are based on the QC II design from 2003.

The new Bose 700 come with a fresh, modern design, and they don’t feel as plasticky, especially now that they come with stainless steel on some parts.

source Bose

The new design is more minimalistic and modern with fewer seams, screws, and more premium materials than the QC 35 headphones.

The Bose 700 come with Bose’s next generation of noise-cancelling technology, which should cancel out more ambient noise than the QC 35.

caption The Bose QuietComfort 35s, left, and the new Noise Cancelling Headphone 700, right. source Bose

The Bose QC 35s were already the gold standard for noise-cancelling, so if Bose’s claim that the 700 headphones are even better at noise-cancelling is true, they could be untouchable.

The Bose 700 come with noise-cancelling technology for phone calls, so you can be heard more clearly in a noisy environment.

source Bose

The Bose QC 35s also had noise-cancelling technology to reduce surrounding noise while you’re taking a phone call so that the person you’re speaking with isn’t also hearing ambient noise. But Bose is claiming it’s even better on the 700 headphones.

Specifically, Bose is saying that the new 700 headphones can track ambient noise to better cancel it out during a phone call.

The new Bose 700s should sound as good as the Bose QC 35s, if not better.

source Bose

Bose says to expect “clear, natural, and balanced” audio quality, and it’ll avoid boosting bass, vocals, or treble, as it’s going for a “faithful” reproduction of your music with the 700 headphones.

The company didn’t go into such detail with the Bose QC 35 when it announced them, but it’s universally accepted that they also sound great.

Both the QC 35 and Bose 700 headphones boast a 20-hour battery life.

source Bose

The Bose QC 35 headphones have great battery life, so it’s a good sign if the Bose 700 have similar battery life.

The Bose 700s use touch and buttons, whereas the QC 35s only use physical buttons.

source Bose

Bose was lagging behind when it came to music controls, especially for a premium pair of $350 headphones. The Bose 700s come with touch controls, which brings them up to par with other headphones.

The Bose QC 35 headphones cost $350, while the Bose 700 cost $400.

source Bose

That’s $50 more for the new Bose 700, which isn’t that bad!

With that said, the Bose QC 35s often get discounts and price drops down to $300, which makes them a great deal.