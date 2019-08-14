Bose’s popular QuietComfort 35 II noise-cancelling headphones are $50 off at Amazon and Walmart right now

source Amazon

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have been hailed as some of the best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy.

The headphones offer a sleek design, a super comfortable fit, and good sound quality.

Amazon and Walmart are discounting the QuietComfort 35 II headphones by $50 for a limited time.

If you’re interested in a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, now is a great time to buy.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones have long been the go-to for those who want a pair of headphones with excellent noise cancellation. Recently, Bose debuted a new, freshly designed pair of its noise-cancelling headphones to replace the QuietComforts.

While that doesn’t mean these slightly older headphones are suddenly bad, it does mean that they may be discounted by some retailers. Notably, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are now on sale for $299 at Walmart and Amazon, which is $50 off the normal price.

The Bose QuietComfort II headphones feature that classic Bose design, and they come in three colors: a sleek black, rose gold, or silver. The noise-cancelling headphones are built for long-distance travel, and as such, they have a ton of padding and are comfortable to wear for long periods of time.

These headphones also have the Google Assistant built right into them, so if you’re an Android user or have a Google Home, then you’ll be able to talk to your digital assistant with these headphones. They’re also wireless, so you don’t have to fool around with dongles if your phone doesn’t have a headphone jack.

When it comes to sound quality, the headphones have a lot to offer. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones offer plenty of bass, along with a scooped mid-range, and crisp and detailed high end. In other words, while the sound quality isn’t the most natural, for most people, the sound will be perfectly fine.

We’ve long recommended these headphones to people, and even though the new version looks more modern and fancy, the QuietComfort 35 II headphones are still a great buy – especially for this lower price. After all, the new Bose 700 headphones will cost you much more at $399.