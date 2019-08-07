This pair of wired Bose earbuds is only $39 at Amazon and Walmart right now

source Bose

The Bose SoundSport In-Ear Headphones are sweat-resistant earbuds that come in several different colors.

The buds normally cost $99, but they’re currently on sale for $39 on Amazon and Walmart.

Bear in mind that these aren’t noise-cancelling earbuds like Bose’s high-end headphones – those products cost considerably more.

They’re also wired, so you will need to use a dongle if your phone lacks a headphone jack.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so act fast if you’re looking for new earbuds.

When it comes to high-end audio, Bose’s reputation precedes it. The company makes some of the best headphones on the market, but they’re usually quite expensive.

You can get the SoundSport earbuds for both Android and iOS devices – but they’re different models, so make sure you’re ordering the right one. You can still use the Apple version to listen to music on an Android device (or vice versa), but the controls on the inline remote (to control headphone volume and switch between music and calls) won’t work.

Both versions are available in Power Red, Energy Green, and Charcoal. Walmart doesn’t have the Power Red color, but Amazon has the Power Red iOS pair on sale.

A unique feature of Bose’s earbuds is that they sit loosely in your ears; the tips come in three sizes to jive with your ear’s shape. Reviewers have praised their smooth, balanced audio. That said, these headphones do let some ambient sound in. If you’re going to be listening to music in especially loud environments, you may want to consider the more high-end, expensive Bose QuietComfort headphones instead.

Also, note that these are wired headphones

