Amazon cut the price of Bose’s Alexa-enabled soundbar by $200 — you can get it for $499

The Bose SoundTouch speaker series offers great sound quality and a classy design, but the speakers can be a little pricey.

The Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar, however, has been discounted to $499 on Amazon for a limited time, so you’ll get a hefty $200 off the speaker’s original price of $699.

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar also has Alexa built right into it, so it’s perfect for those of you who have other Amazon-related products.

Looking for a smart new way to improve the audio quality in your living room? The Bose SoundTouch series has a lot to offer, but perhaps one of the coolest products in the range is the Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar, which has Alexa built right into it.

For a limited time, the Bose SoundTouch 300 soundbar is on sale for a whopping $200 off straight from Amazon. The discount brings the price down to $499 from its original $699 price tag.

The SoundTouch 300 has a lot going for it. For starters, the device has that classic Bose sound quality, which is great for those who want a high-quality, immersive audio experience. There’s a nice, full low-end with well-tuned mids and clear and detailed highs.

As far as design goes, the soundbar will fit in with almost any decor with its modern look. It has a sleek black color-scheme with a glossy exterior and an equally well-designed remote. The soundbar connects wirelessly through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, so you can use the device to play music from your phone just as easily as you can watch movies on your TV.

The SoundTouch 300 also has Alexa built right into it, which means that you can use the soundbar to control your smart home devices, search the web, find out information like the weather, and more. Alexa is one of the smartest digital assistants out there, and the feature makes the SoundTouch 300 great for those of you who own other Amazon devices.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, so if you’re in the market for a great, wireless soundbar that has the smarts of Alexa, this is a good deal to take advantage of soon.