Bosnia – Herzegovina President Discusses with Billionaire Mai Vu Minh on Investment Cooperation

Bosnia – Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik highly appreciated the efforts of billionaire Mai Vu Minh, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale group, in promoting the trade and economic relations among Vietnam, Bosnia — Herzegovina and Europe. He pledged to work closely to bring the trade and economic relations among Bosnia — Herzegovina, Vietnam and Europe to new heights.

HANOI, VIETNAM – Media OutReach – 20 August 2019 – In June 2019, Bosnia – Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik had a meeting with Mai Vu Minh – Chairman of the Board of Directors of SAPA Thale group – on the investment cooperation of Vietnam, Bosnia — Herzegovina and Europe.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with Bosnia and Herzegovina President Milorad Dodik.





At the meeting, President of Bosnia – Herzegovina H.E.Mr. Milorad Dodik said: “Bosnia – Herzegovina is a stable country, investors are welcome and always receive the full support from the authorities at all levels”.





These meetings are within the framework of the program of “the Bilateral Investment Cooperation between SAPA Thale Group and the Government and Leading Businesses of Bosnia – Herzegovina.”





The potential areas for investment cooperation in the program include finance – banking, high technology development, infrastructure development, transportation, real estate, hotels – tourism, agriculture…





Also in June 2019, Mai Vu Minh accepted the invitation and met with Serbia First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dačić, and Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh in a meeting with Srpska President Zeljka Cvijanovic.





At the beginning of 2019, accepting the invitation of Dubai Department of Economic Development and Dubai Investment Development Agency (Dubai FDI), SAPA Thale group chairman went to Dubai to work with Dubai FDI and leading enterprises such as Emirates NBD, DP World, DIFC, DMCC … about the co-operation to invest in Vietnam and many other countries around the world.





In 2018, Mai Vu Minh represented SAPA Thale group to sign the bilateral investment co-operation with Dubai Investment Development Agency (DUBAI FDI) and the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) to invest billion-USD projects between Vietnam and the Middle East.





Mai Vu Minh said that the commercial potential of Southwestern European countries, the Middle East is very big and the investment co-operation program contributed to boosting investment and trade co-operation among not only Vietnam and these countries but also many other countries.









Billionaire Mai Vu Minh was praised by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for his many contributions to Vietnam’s economic development.





SAPA Thale is a financial group based in Germany and present in many countries around the world. The chairman of this group is billionaire Mai Vu Minh, who holding many projects and shares of large corporations in countries around the world.





Mai Vu Minh also met and worked with more than 30 top leaders in the world such as Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Russia President Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump, China President Xi Jinping.