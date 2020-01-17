HOW TO BE A BETTER BOSS: Everything you need to know about becoming a manager who inspires teams and leads with confidence

caption Lead your team to greatness. source Luis Alvarez/Getty Images

Being the boss is rarely easy.

If you’re looking to improve your management skills, you can learn from leadership experts and from seasoned executives at companies like Google, Microsoft, and Goldman Sachs.

Business Insider has listed below the best insights and advice we’ve heard about becoming a stronger manager.

A promotion to management can be exciting and overwhelming all at once.

If you’re feeling ill suited to the job of guiding people in their career development and evaluating their performance, rest assured that even the most experienced managers get confused – all the time.

The best thing you can do is listen to others who have been there and done that, or who have coached leaders in the exact same boat.

Business Insider has spoken with dozens of leadership experts about navigating challenges like hiring fairly, encouraging risk-taking, and letting your team enjoy the spotlight. Below, we’ve listed the best (and least obvious) leadership advice that you can start implementing today.

Earning respect as a new boss: It can be hard for a new boss to earn respect – but experts say there are psychological tricks to speed things up

Managing unconscious biases in hiring: Google’s head of talent has a simple thought exercise to help managers avoid hiring only people who are just like them

Cultivating a culture of growth mindset: ‘Growth mindset’ cultures like Microsoft’s drive organizational transformation, researchers say. Here’s how this has measurable results for companies.

Distinguishing rockstar employees from superstars: A former Google and Apple exec says most great employees are either ‘rock stars’ or ‘superstars’ – and you can’t manage them the same way

Maximizing productivity during your check-ins: The best bosses ask 2 simple questions when they check in with their team members every week

Asking your team for feedback: A former Google and Apple exec explains how 6 seconds of awkward silence can make you a better boss

Identifying your most valuable employees: Most senior managers have no idea who the company’s most valuable employees are. Here’s how to pinpoint them before they burn out and quit.

Knowing when it’s time to promote someone: A Facebook VP shares one of the worst mistakes managers make when promoting employees

Being willing to change your mind on important issues: Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon shares his best leadership advice

Avoiding the temptation to show how smart you are: For smart people to be great bosses, they have to move away from what got them promoted in the first place

Working through struggles with a peer mentor: A leadership coach says there’s one type of mentoring relationship that could help you rise faster in your career

Becoming a reliable – and even boring – manager: Researchers discovered a surprising trait shared by the worst bosses

Not obsessing about being liked by your staff: The most effective leaders aren’t the most-hated or most-loved – or at least, they don’t care if they are

Mustering the courage to take calculated risks: A former GE exec who trained new managers found that almost all of them were making the same mistake

Making it safe for other people on your team to take risks: Psychological safety is the most important element of any successful team. This quick assessment will tell you if your team has it.

Letting people solve their own problems: A classic piece of advice on being a good boss is just as useful today as it was when it was originally published in 1974

Showing your employees gratitude: How the former CEO of Campbell Soup used a skill taught in kindergarten to motivate his entire company

Letting go of people who aren’t right for the job: Here’s the simple question a Facebook VP says managers should ask themselves if they’re struggling to fire an employee

Accepting that top performers won’t stick around forever: SNL’s Lorne Michaels and other superbosses all display this counterintuitive trait

Never taking your employees for granted: Goldman Sachs’ outgoing HR chief says any leader who doesn’t wake up every morning worried about losing top talent probably isn’t a very good manager