A former Boston College student was indicted for causing her boyfriend to kill himself. Prosecutors say she was ‘physically, verbally, and psychologically abusive.’

caption Alexander Urtula and Inyoung You. source Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

A former Boston College student, Inyoung You, was indicted on Monday on charges of voluntary manslaughter over the death of her boyfriend, Alexander Urtula, who killed himself on the day of his graduation in May 2019.

Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said during a Monday press conference that 21-year-old You was “physically, verbally, and psychologically abusive” toward her 22-year-old boyfriend throughout their 18-month-long relationship, and that she repeatedly told him in text messages to kill himself.

You’s indictment has striking parallels to that of Michelle Carter, who made headlines after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for sending text messages repeatedly pushing for her then 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to end his life.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

A 21-year-old former Boston College student was indicted on Monday on charges of voluntary manslaughter over the death of her boyfriend, Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins said during a press conference.

Inyoung You, of South Korea, was “physically, verbally, and psychologically abusive” toward her boyfriend, 22-year-old Alexander Urtula, during their 18-month-long relationship, said Rollins. Urtula killed himself on the day of his graduation from Boston College in May 2019, after his family had traveled from New Jersey for the ceremony.

“Abuse became more frequent and more powerful and more demeaning in the days and hours leading up to Mr. Urtula’s untimely death. The abuse was witnessed by family and classmates of both parties and documented extensively in text messages between Ms. You and Mr. Artula and in Mr. Artula’s journal entries,” Rollins added.

In the two months before Urtula’s death, You sent him more than 47,000 text messages, prosecutors said. Those messages included “repeated admonitions for Mr. Urtula to ‘go kill himself’ to ‘go die’ and that she, his family, and the world would be better off without him.”

caption Friends and family said they repeatedly witnessed You abusing Urtula. source Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office

You’s indictment has striking parallels to that of Michelle Carter, who made headlines after she was convicted in 2017 of involuntary manslaughter for sending text messages repeatedly pushing for her then 18-year-old boyfriend, Conrad Roy III, to end his life and chastising him when he hesitated.

“You keep pushing it off and say you’ll do it but u never do. It’s always gonna be that way if u don’t take action,” Carter, who is currently serving a 15-month sentence, texted Roy on the day he died.

The District Attorney said on Monday that You was tracking Urtula’s location via her phone on the morning of his death. Rollins added that You was at the parking garage in Roxbury, a Boston neighborhood, when he jumped.

“The investigation revealed that Ms. You used manipulative attempts and threats of self-harm to control him. It also found that she was aware of his spiraling depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by her abuse yet she persisted continuing to encourage him to take his own life,” Rollins said.

According to a letter to the Boston College community, Urtula was a biology major from Cedar Grove, New Jersey. He was working as a researcher at a New York hospital and described as a “gifted student.”