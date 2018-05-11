Watch a creepy humanoid robot run and expertly jump over a log

- source
- Boston Dynamics/ Youtube
- Boston Dynamics released a new video of their humanoid robot, Atlas, going for a jog.
- The robot expertly negotiates uneven terrain and easily leaps over a log.
- It’ll either blow your mind or terrify you, depending on what you think of robots.
Robotics company Boston Dynamics just released a new video of its robot, Atlas, going for a nice jog in what looks like a beautiful country estate – and it’ll either blow your mind or freak you out.
In the video, titled “Getting some air, Atlas?” our new robot overlord runs in a shockingly humanoid fashion, expertly negotiating uneven terrain. The robot even jumps clean over a log, demonstrating its dexterity.
Boston Dynamics released a video earlier this year of Atlas jumping through an obstacle course and performing a clean backflip.
Check out the video below:
And check out Atlas’s previous antics, including a backflip, here: