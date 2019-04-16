Watch 10 Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs pull a truck in a slightly terrifying display of raw power

- source
- Boston Dynamics
- Boston Dynamics is back with another bizarre video starring its animal-like robots.
- The latest video features 10 of the dog-like “SpotMini” robot pulling a truck across the company’s parking lot.
- Unlike some of the sillier videos from Boston Dynamics, this one demonstrates the raw power of the company’s robots.
The dog-like robots from Boston Dynamics are back with another video, albeit this time the video is less focused on virality and more a demonstration of raw power.
Behold, 10 robot dogs pulling a large truck:
Pretty intense, no?
Don’t get too worried – these little guys aren’t coming to pull your house away anytime soon.
According to Boston Dynamics, the 10 SpotMini robot dogs were able to pull the Boston Dynamics truck “~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral.” That’s still quite a bit of pulling power from less than a dozen robot dogs, but they’re still a few degrees removed from robot apocalypse territory.
Admittedly, images like these don’t help:
Check out the full video right here, care of Boston Dynamics: