Watch 10 Boston Dynamics’ robot dogs pull a truck in a slightly terrifying display of raw power

By
Ben Gilbert, Business Insider US
How many robot dogs does it take to pull a massive truck? 10, apparently.

The dog-like robots from Boston Dynamics are back with another video, albeit this time the video is less focused on virality and more a demonstration of raw power.

Behold, 10 robot dogs pulling a large truck:

Pretty intense, no?

Don’t get too worried – these little guys aren’t coming to pull your house away anytime soon.

According to Boston Dynamics, the 10 SpotMini robot dogs were able to pull the Boston Dynamics truck “~1 degree uphill, truck in neutral.” That’s still quite a bit of pulling power from less than a dozen robot dogs, but they’re still a few degrees removed from robot apocalypse territory.

Admittedly, images like these don’t help:

Check out the full video right here, care of Boston Dynamics: