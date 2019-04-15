Kenyan runner wins Boston Marathon by two-tenths of a second after a crazy sprint finish with another racer

By
Scott Davis, Business Insider US
-
Kenya's Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa sprinted for the finish line at the Boston Marathon.

  • The 2019 Boston Marathon on Monday ended in a sprint finish.
  • Over the final stretch of the race, Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa were locked in a dead sprint to the finish line.
  • Cherono edged out Desisa by two-tenths of a second, finishing the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds.
  • Watch the chaotic finish below: