Kenyan runner wins Boston Marathon by two-tenths of a second after a crazy sprint finish with another racer

- via CBS Boston
- The 2019 Boston Marathon on Monday ended in a sprint finish.
- Over the final stretch of the race, Kenya’s Lawrence Cherono and Ethiopia’s Lelisa Desisa were locked in a dead sprint to the finish line.
- Cherono edged out Desisa by two-tenths of a second, finishing the 26.2-mile race in 2 hours, 7 minutes, 57 seconds.
- Watch the chaotic finish below:
#BREAKING: Lawrence Cherono wins the men's Boston Marathon in a sprint. WHAT A FINISH! pic.twitter.com/uI1J6GjEC2
— WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) April 15, 2019