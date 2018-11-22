Thanksgiving week is the busiest time of the year for Boston Market — here’s why

caption Boston Market sells complete Thanksgiving meals. source Yelp

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days of the year for Boston Market.

The chain sells complete Thanksgiving meals that can serve up to 12 people, ranging in price from $69.99 to $119.99. Last year, the chain began offering Thanksgiving delivery.

Boston Market may be famous for its chicken, but its biggest sales week of the year is during Thanksgiving, when customers line up out the door to pick up their turkey dinners.

For some families who are busy and don’t want to spend all day in the kitchen cooking, going to Boston Market has become a tradition in itself.

“I’ve got three kids and a very overworked, very dedicated wife, and whenever Thanksgiving rolls around, we like to take it easy and eat fast food rather than waiting for a turkey to come out of the oven. It’s sort of great because I can work the early part of the day and then swing by Boston Market afterward. And then we’re ready to go,” Travis Daub, who gets his family’s Thanksgiving dinner from Boston Market, told Dan Bobkoff during the latest episode of Business Insider’s podcast, “Household Name.”

Daub isn’t the only one relying on Boston Market for Thanksgiving dinner.

Business Insider’s Kristin Salaky, a former Boston Market cashier, told Bobkoff that she remembers people lining up, knocking on the door to get in, before the store even opened at 10:30 in the morning. Many customers ordered ahead, picked up their food, and were on their way, but others would show up and start demanding whole turkeys and other large orders for their families.

“We had to order things super far in advance. So it was my job as a sixteen year-old to be like, ‘Actually, you can’t have this turkey for your family …’ And so I had a lot of people get really upset,” she told Bobkoff.

Boston Market sells complete Thanksgiving meals that can serve up to 12 people, ranging in price from $69.99 to $119.99. And last year, the chain began offering Thanksgiving delivery. The meals come complete with a roasted turkey, gravy, vegetable stuffing, mashed potatoes, rolls, cranberry walnut relish, pumpkin pie, and more. Meals can also be ordered à la carte.

