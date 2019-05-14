A Boston neighborhood is being overrun with aggressive turkeys: ‘It’s extremely scary. It’s frightening’

caption You can hear this picture. source ABC Action News

Jamaica Hills, a Boston neighborhood, is overrun with, of all things, wild turkeys, Boston CBS Local reported.

The birds are causing a problem for locals, who fear the animals.

Some say they cannot even leave their homes with children for fear of the birds.

Gobble gobble.

When residents of Boston’s Jamaica Hills neighborhood hear the telltale gobbles, the panic sets in.

The neighborhood is overrun with aggressive wild turkeys – and the animals show no sign of backing off, CBS Boston Local reported. There are three birds in the pack, and they’re causing the neighborhood residents a great deal of grief.

“It’s extremely scary. It’s frightening. If you’re walking they come up extremely, extremely close to you and they come forward like they’re going to bite you,” Kathy Milmoe told CBS Boston Local.

Milmoe told the outlet that her husband has beat the animals away “maybe four or five times” with a rake but they just keep coming back.

But she and her husband aren’t the only ones who have had encounters with the birds that feel just a little too close for comfort.

“The one incident I had was with my mailman. I heard a lot of commotion. I looked outside and they had him cornered across the street, and he moved in a direction, and they were pecking,” said Dorothy Sergi, who also lives in the area.

“It’s just gotten to be terrible that I’m fearful to go walking with my grandchild in the stroller,” Milmoe said. “I’m actually fearful to go walking on my own.”

The birds have been plaguing the suburbs for over a decade

This turkey issue is nothing new.

A 2017 article from Boston.com explains that Brookline, where Jamaica Hills is located, has been a hub for the wild bird since at least 2007. At the time, the Brookline police animal control officer guessed that there were “at least two dozen” of the birds around town.

This wild turkey decided to follow me home from Brookline. @universalhub pic.twitter.com/2LxIfx6yQd — Zoey (@notquitefound) November 4, 2016

One woman shared a harrowing encounter she had with a bird – where else – outside of Dunkin’ Donuts.

“He came at me and, at first, I tried to shoo him away,” one woman said. “I figured I’d just go ‘Shoo!’ and he’d go. But he was very aggressive.”

Although the number of birds seems to have dwindled, their presence is still felt in the town a dozen years later. In April of this year, Boston.com published a guide on how to deal with the birds.

A MassWildlife spokesperson said residents can attempt to scare them off with noise, water, or balloons and pinwheels. However, residents should avoid all contact with the turkeys and should – under all circumstances – avoid feeding the birds.

