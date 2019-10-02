Botham Jean’s brother gave Amber Guyger a hug after the former cop was sentenced for his brother’s murder in a powerful courtroom moment

caption Former police officer Amber Guyger and the brother of the man she killed embraced in the courtroom Wednesday after she was sentenced to 10 years in prison. source Twitter/@StevenDialFox4

In a powerful courtroom moment, the brother of murder victim Botham Jean forgave and embraced the woman who killed him, former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger.

Guyger was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for Jean’s murder.

Guyger had mistakenly entered Botham’s apartment last September, believing it was her own, and fatally shot Botham in his own home.

Botham’s brother, Brandt Jean, told court in a victim impact statement that he didn’t want Guyger to go to jail, and said he wanted her to devote her life to Christ, saying it’s what Botham would have wanted.

“I love you as a person, and I don’t wish anything bad on you,” he said, before asking if he could hug her.

Shortly after former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison for the murder of Botham Jean on Wednesday, Jean’s brother said he forgave her. Then, the pair embraced in a powerful moment in the middle of courtroom proceedings.

While giving his victim impact statement to the court, Brandt Jean asked that Guyger devote her life to Christ and ask God’s forgiveness for his brother’s death.

Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday. The former police officer had mistakenly entered Botham’s apartment last September, believing it was her own, and fatally shot Botham in his own home.

“I don’t want to say twice or for the 100th time what you’ve or how much you’ve taken from us. I think you know that. But I just, I hope you go to God with all the guilt, all the bad things you may have done in the past,” Brandt said.

BREAKING: In stunning moment, Botham Jean's brother embraces Amber Guyger after her sentencing for his brother's murder. "I don't even want you to go to jail. I want the best for you, because I know that's exactly what Botham would want." https://t.co/sWaPUtS0kj pic.twitter.com/xPAIKQLh6z — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2019

He went on to say that he had not discussed his feelings with the rest of his family – who also attended Guyger’s sentencing Wednesday – but said he didn’t want Guyger to go to jail.

“I want the best for you. Because I know that’s exactly what Botham would want you to do. The best would be to give your life to Christ. I’m not going to say anything else,” Brandt said. “I think giving your life for Christ would be the best thing that Botham would want you to do. Again, I love you as a person, and I don’t wish anything bad on you.”

Then, he asked if he could embrace her.

“I don’t know if this is possible, but can I give her a hug please? Please?”

When the judge said “yes,” the two walked toward each other and embraced tightly.

Guyger had faced the possibility of 99 years in prison, though the judge told the jury they could sentence her to as few as two years if they deemed it a case of a “sudden passion defense.”

Prosecutors had ultimately asked the jury for at least a 28-year prison sentence – because Jean would have been 28 if he were still alive.