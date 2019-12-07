Having a baby forced me to confront my mortality, but spending $6.50 a month on life insurance means I don’t lose sleep over it

By
Becky Kleanthous, Business Insider US
-
The author and her daughter at the beach.

caption
The author and her daughter at the beach.
source
Courtesy Becky Kleanthous

  • When I was pregnant with my daughter, I found myself worrying constantly about how I was going to protect her.
  • I bought products – like a doppler to listen to her fetal heartbeat – that would keep her safe and healthy once she was born, but I realized that my family might not be able to survive without my income if I were to die suddenly.
  • To get some peace of mind, I bought a life insurance policy for about $130,000 – just enough to cover grief counseling and childcare for my daughter.
There’s nothing quite like growing a new human life to make you confront your own mortality.

Conceiving soon after miscarriage, and being naturally predisposed to worry, I simply couldn’t shake the feeling that in pregnancy, I was fighting a fire that the universe wanted to fan. Other pregnant women seemed to be glowing and serene, but I saw wolves around every corner.

Every decision I made felt like a type of insurance – like I was building up an intricate web of safety around myself to counter a plague of ferocious ‘”what ifs.”

As the pregnancy-tracking app took us from a gestating plum to an apple to a grapefruit, I purchased all manner of “just in case” products in an attempt to calm my fears.

I bought a doppler so I could listen for a fetal heartbeat whenever her thrashing limbs felt unnervingly still; a whole bunch of nipple shields – a buffet of sizes – in case she would struggle with latching; and a Snuza breathing monitor to clip to her diaper at night, monitoring the rise and fall of her stomach.

(In the future, this would occasionally emit its heart-stopping alert in the cold hours of the night, prompting me to snatch her frantically from the mattress and cry “WAKE UP” into her peaceful little face. I still wonder if this unfortunate habit had anything to do with my darling not sleeping through the night until she turned 3 years old…)

As my bump grew, so did the fire-fighting shopping list. Then, a few months before my due date, I booked us into the mother of all anxiety enhancers, a baby first aid course.

It was extremely informative, and the teacher provided each participant with a certificate, a cup of tea, and a preoccupying fear of innocuous-seeming objects, including cups of tea, popcorn, and balloons. Absolute death traps for children, it turns out.

Why I finally bought life insurance

And it wasn’t just the baby I worried about. We were millennials paying high rent, so our savings were negligible, and I was hyper-aware that if I should die (which seemed quite possible, in my overwhelm), there would be a problem. Not just in the oh-what-a-terrible-shame sense, but in the very real practical sense, too.

I was planning to stop teaching to become a full-time parent, but if I kicked the bucket, how could my husband’s wages cover daycare as well as all the other usual commitments? Childcare doesn’t come cheap, so I soon found myself searching online for life insurance.

I bought a 20-year term policy to cover my daughter’s dependent years, while keeping the monthly cost lower than a lifelong policy (because millennials, remember?).