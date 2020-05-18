Boutir and iClick form Strategic Partnership

Boutir benefits from iClick’s 900+ million Chinese consumers’ datasets

Increases the technological sophistication of Boutir’s ad marketing campaigns

Empowers digital marketing solutions for SMEs on the Boutir platform





HONG KONG, CHINA – Media OutReach – 18 May 2020 – Boutir, a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform, announced today that it has entered into an agreement with iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (“iClick”, Nasdaq: ICLK), whereby iClick will become a strategic partner of Boutir. With its commitment to helping SMEs develop business opportunities, Boutir expects that this strategic partnership will help SMEs enhance long-term profitability and competitiveness through better deployment of digital marketing solutions and engagement with customers.

Digital marketing has been a major trend in recent years, and social media platforms have disrupted marketing paradigms. In the rapidly-changing markets, SMEs must be equipped with strong digital marketing capabilities, understand consumer trends, and manage online marketing activities autonomously. With social media marketing, SMEs can now access customer profiles, allowing them to analyze customer preferences and develop tailored marketing strategies using customers’ browsing and transactional data through their branded online stores. This helps increase brand visibility, sales, and inventory turnover. As market information becomes increasingly fragmented, SMEs rely more on mobile phones for business intelligence, making mobile apps even more relevant to their digital marketing model.

This partnership represents a “win-win” outcome for Boutir and iClick. Facebook currently uses Pixel, a customized audience engagement service, to retarget past visitors of a site and track those with previous interactions with the site for conversion. However, with high technology entry barriers, many SMEs are unfamiliar with Facebook advertising and often adopt the wrong strategy or have no strategy, which can lead to fast depletion of their advertising budget and compromised advertising results.





Earlier this year, Boutir became a Facebook Preferred Partner for Commerce and a Google Partner for AdWords in Hong Kong, and it was the first vendor in the region with a mobile app launching an online store. In June, Boutir’s In-App Ad Buying Feature Program will further help merchants automatically install the Facebook Pixel tracking code through its interface API under the program, thereby establishing product catalogue, real-time links to Facebook store and dynamic ads to promote their products. Merchants can place Facebook and Google conversion ads directly and use the accumulated post-ad data — beyond the current target, retarget and lookalike features. This enables SMEs to engage potential customers with better targeted marketing campaigns and gain revenue directly.

Boutir is anchored on four core values: Simple, Mobile, Social and Data. Boutir serves primarily SMEs, micro-businesses and KOLs. With a loyal user base of both individuals and corporate merchants, Boutir has been able to quickly make inroads into the Southeast Asian market with an easy-to-use, full-mobile experience and an interface that caters for the region’s user habits.

Boutir’s strategic partnership with iClick provides the following opportunities for Boutir and the SMEs on its platform:

The behaviorial data of iClick’s 900+ million users will allow Boutir to increase the technological sophistication of its ad marketing campaigns and deliver digital marketing solutions for the merchants on its platform;

Merchants will have access to marketing capital and targeted marketing solutions on Boutir to increase ad conversion; and

Access to iClick’s O2O resources in Southeast Asia will facilitate Boutir’s expansion in the region and accelerate merchants’ adoption of social media e-commerce on the Boutir platform.





Eric Ng, Founder of Boutir said, “We are very excited and pleased to welcome iClick as one of our key strategic partners. iClick is a well-known independent marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in the region. To help SMEs achieve marketing autonomy and ultimate success, Boutir and iClick share the vision of helping SMEs improve their marketing experience. Our mission is to help every SME, regardless of size or experience, become more effective and precise in its online, content and social media marketing strategies. We look forward to seeing the synergy of our relationship generate effective results in the future.”





About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider, which connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, iClick’s proprietary platform provides possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfils various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in ten locations worldwide, including Asia and Europe.





About Boutir Limited

Established in 2015, Boutir Limited is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir currently works with 86K+ merchants, 2M products and 1M monthly active consumers, and has expanded into Southeast Asia.

Website: https://www.boutir.com/

FB: https://www.facebook.com/boutir.hk