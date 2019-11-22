Boutir Limited Won The Asia Innovatif+ Startup of the Year Award at Penang

PENANG, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 22 November 2019 – Boutir Limited, a leading social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform from Hong Kong, today announced it is honoured to have won The Asia Innovatif+ Startup of the Year Award at Penang which is endorsed and supported by the Penang State government.









Eric Ng, Founder of Boutir said, “We are very pleased to win the award this year and be recognized as startup pioneer with innovative ideas for merchants to open businesses. It means a lot to Boutir Limited because it reinforces that we are on the right track to provide a Simple, Mobile, Social and Data way of open business that fits merchant needs nowadays.”

Thank you to everyone in Penang Malaysia for your support. We will keep finding ways to improve and deliver the best service and solution to Hong Kong and Malaysia merchants.





About Boutir Limited

Established in 2015, Boutir Limited is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir currently works with 62K+ merchants, 1M products and 700k+ monthly active consumers, and plans to expand into Southeast Asia.

