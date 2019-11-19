Boutir’s Facebook Extension Workshop in Kuala Lumpur

Brought Together Merchants to Drive Regional Connectivity

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 19 November 2019 – Boutir Limited, a leading social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform from Hong Kong, announced today that its workshop in Kuala Lumpur on 4 September drew more than 60 aspiring merchants, who were matched by a strong line-up of speakers.









Eric Ng, Founder of Boutir, delivered a welcome address at the workshop. In his speech, Eric Ng noted that since Boutir started developing the Malaysia market in January 2019, it has seen the immense growth potential in the region. Thanks to free trade and the integration of mobile, social and eCommerce, he expected SEA countries to continue the strong growth momentum through 2020, specifically in the social eCommerce segment. With its proven subscription model developed through a multi-year effort in Hong Kong, Boutir sets its target at 4x revenue growth for 2019 and further solidify its foothold.

"Asia is a strong, resilient trading bloc in a globablised world, and connectivity is the key to global growth. Boutir is committed to enhancing merchant connectivity across the region," Eric added that the availability of its service in the SEA market and the enhanced connectivity will help the international efforts of Hong Kong merchants.









(Speakers of the workshop: from left to right: Anderson Cheah, Group General Manager of Sym World, Eric Ng, Dato' Hj. Baharin Bin Mohamad – Managing Director of U-Freight (Malaysia) SDN BHD, Sandra Yip, e-Commerce Project Manager of e+Solutions and Lim Zhong Ker, Digital Marketer of EasyParcel)





During the workshop, Boutir’s local partners shared their insights on how to market and run an online business. The merchants enjoyed the interactions and networking with the speakers during and after the event.

“With no contract constrain, e+Solutions offers a one stop e-commerce logistics services including: storage, inventory management, order pick and packing, status tracking and door-to-door delivery for the merchants. The merchants can manage their orders and enjoy complete data transparency through e+Solutions web-based platform and mobile APP anytime, anywhere. By lifting the workloads of the logistics process involved, the merchants can have more time to concentrate on adding value to their products and optimizing the efforts in marketing and sales development”, said Sandra Yip, e-Commerce Project Manager of e+Solutions.

“EasyParcel is an online platform that offers the best fulfilment service for parcels at the best rate. Whether an entrepreneur or social e-commerce seller, you could get a parcel shipping quote from us in seconds. Now, we’ve integrated with the Boutir platform so you can search, compare and book your ideal fulfilment service for your high-volume orders with just a few clicks”, said Lim Zhong Ker, Digital Marketer of EasyParcel

"There are a total of 25 million active social media users in Malaysia that spends an average of 3 hours on social media platforms in one day. Looking at the numbers, this is a huge potential market to tap into. Most importantly, businesses need to understand the best practices in social media marketing for the optimal results. On this note, Sym World Digital Sdn. Bhd. is able to share our experiences and provide holistic solutions to address their marketing needs", said Anderson Cheah, Group General Manager of Sym World. Sym World operates as Boutir's exclusive strategic partner in Malaysia.





Eric Ng noted, "Marketing is an integral part of a successful business. To help merchants achieve marketing autonomy and their ultimate success, we are officially entering into a commerce partnership programme with Facebook to develop features for ad placements and optimisation in mobile apps. Leveraging on such advantage, we have confidence in setting up this new revenue model for high growth and success."





Established in 2014, Boutir Limited is a social mobile commerce solutions provider and multi-channel commerce platform for individuals and corporate retailers to set up online stores and run a retail business through mobile apps. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Boutir currently works with 62K+ merchants, 1M products and 600k+ monthly active consumers, and plans to expand into Southeast Asia.





