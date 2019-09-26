Bowflex now makes an adjustable kettlebell that goes from 8 to 40 pounds in the turn of a dial — here’s how it works

source Bowflex Facebook

Bowflex recently added an adjustable Kettlebell ($149.99) to its lineup of SelectTech products with adjustable weight.

The Kettlebell can go from eight to 40 pounds at the turn of a dial on the device. Instead of storage for six weights at home, you only need space for one.

I used the Bowflex SelectTech 840 Kettlebell at home, and I think it’s a great investment for people who will use weights at home, like the idea of minimal storage space, and can spend $150 on a fitness tool.

The company’s long-time hero product is its adjustable Dumbbells ($299), which currently have over 3,700 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Bowflex became a household name when it introduced the eponymous Bowflex machine in the fitness craze of the ’80s. But, it’s the company’s SelectTech Adjustable Dumbbells ($299) that remain one of the fitness world’s undefeated tools. Why? Because Bowflex was able to convert 15 costly, bulky weights into one with the help of a unique dial system.

Finally, Bowflex has added another product to its adjustable collection – and it’s another workout staple.

The all-new SelectTech 840 Kettlebell ($149.99) converts six kettlebells into one, and it adjusts from eight pounds to 40 with the twist of a dial (stopping at eight, 12, 20, 25, 35, and 40 pounds).

It’s a manageable seven inches wide and 12.5 inches high (even by small NYC apartment standards), and it comes with free shipping and a two-year warranty.

I’ve reviewed Bowflex’s Dumbbells in the past, so the company sent me the Kettlebell to test.

It comes in a box, and like the Dumbbells, it has a dial that you can turn to adjust the weight. Depending on which weight you select, the Kettlebell will pick up and hold onto a specific amount of weight, leaving the rest of the weights in the Kettlebell’s cradle. Just remember to put the top with the ergonomic handle back in its cradle before trying to adjust.

What it’s like to use the Bowflex Kettlebell at home

In person, the Kettlebell is just as convenient as Bowflex Dumbbells. In fact, for my (again, small) apartment, budget, and preferred workouts, the Kettlebell ended up being my favorite tool between the two. It requires even less storage space, is easier to move around your home, and is just as easy to incorporate into everyday moments at home like watching TV on the couch.

On days when I can’t motivate myself to actually enter a gym, I use the Kettlebell for leg exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts, weighted bridges, and more. For arms, I use it for overhead and push presses. And so on. If you’re looking for inspiration or how to mimic correct form, you can check out a slew of trainer-led videos using the Kettlebell on Youtube and the Bowflex site.

There’s a short resume of perks to consider: It’s one cost rather than six, it’s deceptively compact, it could help turn working out into more of a habit, and it offers customization in the intensity of your workout and versatility in your exercise moves. The adjustable weights are ideal for switching it up between short, intense workouts and high-rep exercises. But, if you’re looking for weights less than eight pounds or over 40 for exercises, this may not be for you.

Cons to consider

In terms of cons, the Kettlebell still isn’t cheap at $150, but you’ll see returns the investment pretty quickly if you work out often at home, or you’re planning to use it in place of a gym membership. Having said that, I wouldn’t say it replaces my desire to go to the gym, too; one Kettlebell isn’t going to replace all possible machines at a facility, but it does give you a pretty great at-home workout.

It’s also not a travel-friendly workout tool; If you’re a frequent traveler, you should look into TRX systems (which help you get tough, versatile workouts on the road), resistance bands, or apps and ClassPass.

Bottom line

All in all, Bowflex’s adjustable Kettlebell is a convenient, space-saving, and versatile workout tool. If you’re already a fan of the company’s dumbbells or love the idea of having six kettlebells for the space of one, you’re probably going to like it.