Bowflex home gym equipment is up to 25% off for Cyber Monday, but only until midnight tonight

For Cyber Monday 2019, Bowflex is offering up to 25% off many popular home exercise equipment models with the code “SAVEBIG” now through midnight PT.

Right now, home exercise equipment leader Bowflex is offering up to 25% off much of its top equipment. Though many of the deals are applied automatically, some products, including the trainers, require the code “SAVEBIG” at checkout. The deals include free shipping and, in some cases, a free mat. The sale only lasts through Cyber Monday so act before midnight PT.

Based in Washington state, Bowflex is perhaps best known for taking the fitness world by storm in the mid-’80s with the 2000X strength trainer, which used constant resistance from polymer rods to produce a full-body workout. The company has continued to stay on top of the trends and now offers a full line of home gyms, adjustable dumbbells, and cardio machines, including treadmills, ellipticals, climbers, and more.

One of Bowflex’s top products is the Xtreme 2 SE Home Gym, which is $300 off today. It features the polymer rod resistance that’s designed to provide constant resistance and is easier on the joints than free weights. There are more than 70 different exercises you can perform with the machine, and it comes with seven workouts.

The company’s latest cardio machines feature interactive, virtual coaching, which aids you in achieving your long-term fitness goals. And, if you don’t want to take part in the trainer-led video workouts, you can stream your favorite shows on the display.

Whether you want to surprise someone special in your life with a high-end fitness gift or are in need of something for yourself, Bowflex has some incredible deals that are worth checking out this Cyber Monday.

The 5 best Cyber Monday deals from Bowflex:

