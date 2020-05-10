caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

Bowlus Road Chief has unveiled its latest RV trailer, the $225,000 Endless Highways Performance Edition that has enough battery power to last a cross country trip on a single charge.

The 600-amp hour, 7,680-watt-hour lithium iron phosphate battery gives the RV trailer the ability to stay off-grid for up to two weeks.

The Endless Highways Performance Edition trailer has a bathroom, kitchen, living room, and a bathroom.

Like any RV trailer, the Endless Highways Performance Edition RV trailer has a bathroom, kitchen, “living room” area, and a bathroom. All of this allows the trailer to seat five people, but sleep and dine up to four.

However, the trailer’s uniqueness lies in its ability to stay off-grid for an extended period of time by using an electrical system that allows it to last a full road trip from Los Angeles to Miami on a single charge, according to its maker.

Bowlus Road Chief boasts a unique history as the titleholder of many firsts, including the first direct-to-consumer RV company to use online sales, and the the first company to create a sustainable trailer – such as the Endless Highways Performance Edition – according to Bowlus Road Chief. The Endless Highways’ maker also says its luxury RV designs reflect a market more commonly found in the yacht and private aircraft community than the RV segment.

Keep scrolling to see inside the $225,000 luxury Performance Edition RV trailer:

The Endless Highways Performance Edition is powered by an electrical system of “yacht quality”, according to Bowlus Road Chief.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The lightweight trailer has an aerodynamic “armor-like” shell and a low center of gravity, according to Bowlus Road Chief.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

For example, there’s a 3,000-watt inverter and a 600-amp hour, 7,680-watt hour lithium iron phosphate battery.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

This lithium iron phosphate battery — which can be charged in three to four hours — supplies enough energy to power the trailer for up to two weeks. The entire electrical system can also be monitored on a cell phone using Bluetooth.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

Bowlus Road Chief can also include a 120-volt solar panel at an extra cost.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The trailer comes with an outdoor kitchen that has a propane and 110-volt outlet.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The exterior kitchen setup can accommodate cookware like blenders, small barbecues, and induction cooktops, according to Bowlus Road Chief.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

To enjoy these meals outside, the trailer also comes with an outdoor table that can be stored away in one of the onboard closets.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The indoor kitchen, however, is much more expansive. It comes with a refrigerator, a microwave, and a two-burner cooktop that are all placed near the stainless steel sink and countertop. The sink is also equipped with an extendable faucet to make washing dishes easier.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The trailer’s cabin has Bowlus Road Chief’s signature large skylights with blinds to bring in natural light during the day or to stargaze at night.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The skylights hang above the living room, which can seat five people with its two armchairs and sofa. Both the armchairs and the sofa can convert into a total of two beds for a living room snooze.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The sofa’s side table can accommodate four dining guests.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

There are also drawers under the living room seating units for extra storage space.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The dinette table has a charging station underneath it that can accommodate laptops and cell phones.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

To give the home on wheels a cozy feel, the walls and ceiling are lined with real wood.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

In total, the Endless Highways Performance Edition can sleep four people: two in the main cabin and two on the bedroom’s memory foam mattresses.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The bedroom comes with a nightstand, LED reading lights, and two twin beds that can convert into a king bed.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

There’s also a heating and cooling fan in the bedroom to ensure a comfortable night’s sleep.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The en-suite bathroom has a sink, medicine cabinet with a mirror front, cassette toilet, full-length mirror, and shower with a shower head that can extend outside.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

There are also two vents and a heating fan inside the bathroom.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The interior of the mobile home is lit with LED lights.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

Storage throughout the trailer includes two closets, five drawers, and three cupboards.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

To make accessing the RV trailer easier, there are aluminum entry steps lit with LED lights. In total, the tiny home stands at 25.75 feet long and 8.42 feet tall, although its interior height is a bit shorter at 6.33 feet.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

For hot summer days, there is an air conditioning unit, but for colder nights, the floors are hydronically heated.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

There are also five ceiling vents around the insulated interior of the home on wheels.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The windows, vents, and door comes with screens.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The floors are lined with “luxury commercial grade flooring,” according to Bowlus Road Chief.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

For those who want to be off-grid but still connected to cell service, the Performance Edition also comes with a cell signal booster and a router for WiFi.

caption Bowlus Road Chief’s Endless Highways Performance Edition. source Bowlus Road Chief

The luxury trailer starts at $225,000, although the non-Performance Edition model has a lower price at $190,000.