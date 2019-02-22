Nintendo of America’s new president is named Bowser, and everyone is making the same jokes

caption Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s next president, shares a name with one of the company’s iconic villains. source Nintendo

Doug Bowser will be the president of Nintendo of America, taking over for Reggie Fils-Aime, who will retire on April 15.

Bowser, also known as King Koopa, is also the name of the iconic villain at the center of Nintendo’s “Super Mario” franchise.

As news of Bowser’s promotion broke, fans joked in unison that Mario’s archnemesis had finally seized control of the company.

Nintendo of America is getting a new president in April, but his name is already familiar to the company’s millions of fans. Doug Bowser, Nintendo of America’s next president, shares a name with Bowser, the archnemesis of Nintendo’s mascot Mario.

Nintendo fans first picked up on the coincidence when Bowser was hired as vice president of sales in 2015, but his new role as president has led to a fresh round of memes flooding social media.

For the uninitiated, Bowser is a walking, talking, fire-breathing reptile with an affinity for kidnapping princesses. While he’s most often found battling Mario, he’s appeared in a variety of franchise spinoffs, including the “Mario Kart” and “Mario Tennis” franchises.

Bowser is best known as the fire-breathing antagonist of Nintendo's "Super Mario" franchise.

While Nintendo fans are reluctant to say goodbye to Nintendo’s beloved president, Reggie Fils-Aime, when he retires on April 15, many took the opportunity to lean into the coincidental situation and congratulate Bowser on finally taking over Nintendo.

Why is everyone shocked Bowser is now in charge of Nintendo America? Look how passionate he is about playing games with fans pic.twitter.com/UiVLHqxMlL — Mica Burton (@MicaBurton) February 21, 2019

Bowser on his first day as president of Nintendo of America pic.twitter.com/hGrvNSMOna — MASHABLE, PAY ME ROYALTIES (@rhiwion) February 21, 2019

Doug Bowser pullin up to Nintendo HQ on his first day as president pic.twitter.com/dDdtIYt63m — Mr. Pasquale (@TheMrPasquale) February 21, 2019

One meme referenced the human (or, at least, humanoid) version of Bowser played by Dennis Hopper in 1993’s much maligned “Super Mario Bros.” movie. Hopper’s character was named “President Koopa” in the film – a play on Bowser’s name in Japan, King Koopa.

Doug Bowser taking his place as president of Nintendo of America (2019) pic.twitter.com/f2Kh4KR8tb — Moi (´・ω・`) (@beat_shobon) February 21, 2019

When fans first went crazy over his hiring in 2015, Bowser took some time to thank them for the extra attention, but they quickly noticed something amiss in the picture he shared.

A man named Doug 'BOWSER' is the new President of Nintendo of America. I spotted something terrifying in the background. pic.twitter.com/TqMIJNaRRi — 「Ｍｅｒｒｙ」???? (@Merryweatherey) February 21, 2019

While fans may be torn over Fils-Aime’s retirement in April, it looks like there’s no shortage of fun to be had with the incoming president and his comically coincidental name. It remains to be seen if Bowser will take on Fils-Aime’s role as a central face in Nintendo’s marketing and press materials moving forward.