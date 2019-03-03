‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ topped ‘Madea Family Funeral’ to win the box office for a second-straight weekend

caption “How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Kingdom.” source Universal

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden Kingdom” won the weekend box office for a second-straight weekend.

The movie took in $30 million.

“A Madea Family Funeral” put up a good fight, besting projections by taking in $27 million.

DreamWorks Animation/Universal may have thought it would easy for “How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World” to stay atop the domestic box office for a second straight weekend, with little competition to worry about, but they forgot about the latest Madea movie.

Tyler Perry’s cash cow franchise for Lionsgate opened this weekend with “A Madea Family Funeral,” which Perry says is the final Madea movie. And it looks to be going out with a bang.

Projected to take in around $20 million this weekend, the movie ended up beating expectations with an estimated $27 million, which made “The Hidden World’s” road to weekend box glory a little bumpier.

“The Hidden World” came through with a $30 million take, thanks to strong matinee showings. It now has a worldwide total of over $375 million.

But we have to tip our caps to the run by the Madea franchise that’s been collecting impressive coin since 2005.

caption “A Madea Family Funeral.” source Lionsgate

“A Madea Family Funeral” marks the 11th movie in the franchise. Perry wrote, directed, and starred in all of them. The films have brought in over $596 million domestically (counting inflation), and it’s fitting that “Family Funeral” had a bigger opening this weekend than the industry expected, as that was the case for numerous openings for Madea movies in the past.

For Universal, “The Hidden World’s” success continues the studios’ strong early 2019 box office season performance.

“Glass” has made over $243 million worldwide, to date. And after “Green Book” won best picture at the Oscars last weekend, that movie has earned over $100 million worldwide.

But the box office game will change next week when Disney unleashes “Captain Marvel,” which should score a domestic opening weekend of $100 million or higher.