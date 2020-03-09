‘Onward’ fell short of Pixar hits at the box office while ‘The Invisible Man’ held strong in its second weekend

caption “Onward” source Pixar

“Onward” opened over the weekend with $40 million domestically, close to the debut of Pixar’s lowest-grossing movie, “The Good Dinosaur.”

The movie made just $28 million globally as it didn’t open in key markets like China and Italy, which have been impacted by the coronavirus.

“The Invisible Man” held strong with $15 million domestically in its second weekend and has made nearly $100 million worldwide off of a $7 million budget.

20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” is stalling with just shy of $100 million worldwide so far off of a $135 million budget.

The weekend’s domestic box office was down from this time last year, when “Captain Marvel” opened with $153 million. Another Disney release opened over the weekend this year, Pixar’s “Onward,” but without as much excitement.

“Onward” debuted with $40 million in the US and $68 million worldwide, which is more in line with “The Good Dinosaur” ($39 million in the US) than Pixar’s most recent hits like “Incredibles 2” and “Toy Story 4.” Being an original movie and not an anticipated sequel, the movie faced obstacles, especially amid coronavirus concerns. It did not open in key markets such as China and Italy, which have been hit hard by the outbreak.

“The Good Dinosaur” was Pixar’s lowest-grossing movie with $332 million worldwide. Time will tell whether coronavirus concerns prevent “Onward” from reaching even those numbers.

caption Elisabeth Moss in “The Invisible Man” source Universal

Blumhouse’s “The Invisible Man” held strong in its second weekend with $15 million domestically, down 46% from its debut when it earned $29 million. The horror-thriller has so far made $52 million in the US and nearly $100 million worldwide off of a $7 million production budget.

Another new release this weekend, Ben Affleck’s “The Way Back,” barely beat out “Sonic the Hedgehog,” which made $8.5 million and $8 million domestically, respectively. The latter has held steady since its debut last month and is nearing $200 million globally.

Still, “The Way Back,” an R-rated drama, performed above expectations. Boxoffice.com projected it to earn $8.4 million over the weekend, while Box Office Mojo anticipated a more conservative $6.5 million, below both “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Call of the Wild.”

Lastly, 20th Century’s “The Call of the Wild” is stalling. It earned $7 million over the weekend and is just shy of $100 million globally. With a production budget of $135 million, the movie is another flop for the Disney-Fox merger.

