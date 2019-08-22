Former champ GGG would rather talk about Elon Musk and space than Canelo Alvarez

caption Gennady Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko will vie for the vacant IBF Middleweight title on October 5 at Madison Square Garden. source Sarah Stier / Getty Images

Gennady Golovkin says he doesn’t think much about Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. He says he’d rather talk about space instead.

The middleweight boxer spoke to a close advisor of SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, where he learned about space and satellites, which sparked his interest.

“I really know more about satellites and space than about Canelo,” Golovkin said.

Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko agreed to terms on Tuesday to vie for the vacant IBF Middleweight title on October 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Winning the title would give Golovkin a possible bargaining chip for a third bout against Canelo.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Middleweight boxer Gennady “GGG” Golovkin says doesn’t think much about Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. In fact, he says he’d rather talk about space than a possible third fight with the boxer.

Golovkin and Sergiy Derevyanchenko agreed to terms on Tuesday to vie for the vacant IBF Middleweight title on October 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Canelo was stripped of the champion title after failing to reach an agreement on terms with Derevyanchenko’s promoters.

If Golovkin takes the title in October, it will give a bargaining chip for a third fight against Canelo, but that isn’t his focus.

“I really don’t think about this subject at all,” Golovkin told Business Insider through a translator. “Let’s talk about space or something else.”

Golovkin’s interest in space stemmed from a conversation with someone who is a close advisor to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. He said they talked about space and satellites.

“I really know more about satellites and space than about Canelo,” Golovkin said.

“What an interesting crowd it is that works with Elon Musk. They think completely different. Not like most of our people do.”

Read more: A Floyd Mayweather rematch, the GGG trilogy, and an all-Mexico showdown: Canelo Álvarez’s $365 million DAZN deal could include the biggest fights in the modern era

Golovkin has expressed interest in fighting Alvarez for a third time. Canelo, however, has refused.

“Maybe Canelo should figure out his relationship with his own promoters,” Golovkin said. “Let’s see what kind of results he’ll have in his next fight. Let’s wait for his next fight and then we’ll come back to this question (about why he’s refused).”

Golovkin and Canelo’s last two fights have been met with controversy after a draw in the first match and Canelo taking the victory in the rematch.

It was believed the finale of the trilogy would happen in September 2019, but streaming service DAZN is now pushing for a May 2020 bout.

Still, Golovkin must first get past Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden. If he wins the championship belt, a future may become more clear.