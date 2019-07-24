A toddler was injured when he climbed onto an airport baggage belt and ended up in the back luggage room

source Rob Wilson/Shutterstock

A two-year-old boy was injured at the airport in Atlanta when he climbed onto a moving baggage belt at check-in.

The boy was pulled along the belt into a back room where the TSA screens checked luggage.

He suffered a fractured hand, and was taken to the hospital by Atlanta Fire and Rescue.

A two-year old boy at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport was injured on Monday when he climbed onto a moving airport baggage belt at ticketing and ended up in a back room where the TSA screens checked luggage.

The boy was with his mother at a Spirit Airlines check-in area when the mom, Edith Vega, looked down for a moment as their boarding passes were printing, then looked up and noticed him on the belt, according to WSB-TV in Atlanta.

“When I tried to go after him, it was the end of the machine,” she told the television station. “He just went a long ride away. I couldn’t even catch up.”

According to Vega, it took five minutes to find her son – investigators told her he was in the TSA bag room, where the agency checks luggage before sending it through to the planes.

His hand was fractured, though it was not clear how it became injured.

In a statement to Fox News, the airport confirmed the incident and that the child was taken to the hospital:

“Officers with Atlanta Police and Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to an incident at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Monday afternoon involving a small child who accessed the automated baggage screening system via the Spirit Airlines ticket counter,” said Hartsfield-Jackson in a statement shared with Fox News.

The child was transported to a local hospital for observation and treatment. The Transportation Security Administration and other partners are also assisting with the investigation into the incident.”

Vega tried to follow her son down the belt into the back room, but was not allowed.

“I’m thankful he’s alive,” she told WSB-TV. “That’s all that goes through my mind. I’m just grateful he’s here. I just hope he gets better.”