Someone got tired of their 11-year-old playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ all day so they let him drive a real car instead. Police weren’t too happy.

Police pulled over an 11-year-old boy driving around a parking lot who was given the car after his family became “fed up with the child playing ‘Grand Theft Auto’ all day,” cops say.

The Lancashire Road Police in Blackpool, England tweeted on Sunday that they pulled over a red Vauxhall Astra being driven by the adolescent.

The boy’s relative was frustrated with him playing the violent video game on PlayStation, so they brought him to a parking lot to practice driving a real car, the tweet said.

The driver of this car was 11 years old… (yes, eleven!) A family member was fed up with the child playing Grand Theft Auto all day on the Playstation, so brought him out to practice driving on a car park Blackpool… The adult has been reported for traffic offences. #T2TacOps pic.twitter.com/TBqKmmOUfG — Lancs Road Police (@LancsRoadPolice) March 1, 2020

“The adult has been reported for traffic offences,” police say.

Most people can start learning to drive in the UK at 17.

Lancashire Police didn’t return emails seeking comment on Tuesday.