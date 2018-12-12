The Boy Scouts is reportedly considering bankruptcy to stop the sexual harassment lawsuits against them

caption Portuguese scouts at the 2016 European scout meeting in Paris. source AFP PHOTO / GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/Reuters

The Boy Scouts of America may declare bankruptcy soon, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Chapter 11 bankruptcy may allow them to stall the sexual harassment lawsuits against the organization and settle with the victims.

The Boy Scouts of America is considering bankruptcy while it’s fending off numerous sexual harassment lawsuits, according to the Wall Street Journal, which cited people familiar with the matter.

Bankruptcy would offer the organization some legal relief. It’s currently battling several lawsuits filed by former scouts who allege that staff members or volunteers sexually abused or harassed them. A bankruptcy filing may allow the organization to ask judges to stall those lawsuits as it goes through the Chapter 11 process. During that period, it could potentially settle with the victims who sued.

Boy Scout leadership has hired the law firm Sidley Austin law firm to handle its possible Chapter 11 filing, according to the Journal.

The sexual abuse allegations against the Boy Scouts of America stretches back decades, but the issue has become more pressing in recent years, partly because of the organization’s slump in membership. Earlier this year, the organization announced it would begin accepting girls and change its name to Scouts BSA in a bid to attract more members.

Neither the Boy Scouts of America nor Sidney Austin immediately responded to INSIDER’s request for comment.

