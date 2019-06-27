A woman’s boyfriend is being hailed a ‘keeper’ after he saved her false lashes and labeled them ‘left’ and ‘right’ on a paper towel

caption Keani Babas says her boyfriend Peter Vincent helpfully labeled her false eyelashes “left” and “right” when she took them off while drunk one night. source Keani Babas

Keani Babas and her boyfriend Peter Vincent were at a friend’s birthday when she decided to take off her false eyelashes while drunk.

Vincent saved the lashes and put them on a paper towel and wrote “L” and “R” over them to indicate whether Babas had worn each lash on her left or right eye.

Babas took a photo of the paper towel and posted it to Twitter, where commenters have praised Vincent’s sweet gesture and told Babas to “keep him like he kept yo lashes”.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more stories.

One boyfriend has won the adoration of Twitter after he saved his girlfriend’s false lashes during a night out and helpfully labeled them “left” and “right.”

College student Keani Babas told INSIDER that she and her boyfriend Peter Vincent, who live in the village of Agana Heights in Guam, had been out for a friend’s birthday when she drunkenly took off her lashes.

But instead of ignoring them or throwing them in the trash, Vincent saved the lashes on a paper napkin and wrote the letter “L” and “R” above each lash to indicate which eye Babas had been wearing them on.

Babas said that she had been looking around for her lashes the next day when Vincent pulled the napkin out of his pocket and surprised her.

“My first reaction was ‘This is the cutest thing ever,”‘ she told INSIDER. “Of course, I knew which was which without labels, but the fact that he thought to label it was sweet.”

caption Keani Babas and her boyfriend Peter Vincent. source Keani Babas

Babas took a picture of the napkin and posted it on her Twitter earlier this week.

“I was drunk and took off my lashes so my bf stuck them on a napkin and labeled them,” she wrote in the caption.

The post quickly went viral, receiving more than 23,000 retweets and nearly 200,000 likes at the time of writing.

“Girl he LOVES you,” one impressed commenter wrote, while another told Babas to “keep him like he kept yo lashes.”

“Stop he’s not real,” another commenter added, to which Babas replied: “Ik sweetest boy I ever met [sic].”

Some women who commented on the post also revealed how their boyfriends had saved – or accidentally trashed – their own fake eyelashes.

“My boyfriend threw mine away the first time cause he didn’t know,” one woman wrote.

Another woman said her boyfriend had put her eyelashes in two separate bags because he didn’t want to “cross contaminate” them.

While some standard false eyelashes can be worn on either eye, many styles in which the lashes are longer on the ends must be specifically worn on the left or right eye.

Babas told INSIDER that she and her boyfriend met in biology class their freshman year of high school, but only began dating after they were friends for a couple of years.

caption Babas and Vincent have been together for three years. source Keani Babas

The pair, who have now been together for three years, said they are both shocked by how much attention Babas’ Twitter post has received.

“The whole experience has been crazy,” Babas said. “I still can’t believe it went viral, I feel like I won the Oscar of Twitter! I only had around 200 followers before the tweet took off.”

Despite her boyfriend’s new legion of fans, Babas said Vincent has been “very nonchalant” about his Twitter fame.

“He’s not into the whole social media thing,” she said. “He actually thinks it’s funny that everyone is calling him a ‘king’ and praising him so much.”