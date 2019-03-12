A lingerie company that specifically makes bras for women with small breasts wants to dispel the ‘flat as a pancake’ myth

caption Pepper is an online lingerie brand that caters to women with small breasts. source Pepper

Pepper is a female-founded lingerie brand that caters to women with small breasts.



On March 12, the brand is aiming to take back the “flat as a pancake” stereotype by turning National Pancake Day into “National Flat Chest Day.”



Through the promotion, any customer who purchases a Pepper bra and enters the code “PANCAKES” will receive $4.65 – the price of IHOP’s short-stack pancakes – through the money-sending app Venmo.



Speaking to INSIDER, Pepper cofounder Jaclyn Fu described the brand as “a community of women who are not limited by their cup size.”



On its website, Pepper sells two different styles of bras: the $46 Limitless Wirefree bra in sizes XS through XL, and the $49 All You bra, which is sold in sizes 32AA through 38AA.

Bra shopping can be a daunting task, especially for those with smaller breasts.

Not only are some women met with social stigmas when shopping for small bras, but many also say they can’t find sizes in stores that properly support their busts.

However, a lingerie brand named Pepper has designed a line of bras specifically for women with smaller breasts in the hopes of eliminating some common bra-shopping problems. And on March 12, the brand is also hoping to take back the stereotype of being “flat as a pancake” with a celebratory promotion.

On March 12, Pepper is celebrating what it calls ‘National Flat Chest Day’ instead of National Pancake Day

Throughout the day, any customer who enters the code “PANCAKES” when purchasing a Pepper bra will receive $4.65 from the brand through Venmo, a money-sending app. The money covers the exact price of short-stack pancakes at IHOP.

Speaking to INSIDER, Pepper cofounder Jaclyn Fu said that her brand created the promotion to “turn what was traditionally an insult – ‘flat as a pancake’ – into a celebration.”

“There are still so many jokes and insults directed towards women’s bodies that are a part of every day language,” Fu told us. “Why has society made being ‘flat chested’ something to be embarrassed about?”

caption Pepper’s pancake promotion will last throughout March 12. source Pepper

Jaclyn Fu and business partner Lia Winograd founded Pepper in April 2017

Fu and Winograd began their business on Kickstarter, selling a single product: the All You bra.

In a press release sent to INSIDER, the brand described the All You style as an “everyday underwire T-shirt bra, inspired by the 71% small-chested women who found that mass market bras do not fit them.” According to the brand, it’s also specially-molded, and uses shallow cups to eliminate bra gaps.

Thirteen days after the brand’s Kickstarter page launched, Pepper received 470% of its requested funding.

caption Pepper’s All You bra was first created in April 2017. source Pepper

On its website, Pepper currently sells the All You style for $49 in sizes 32AA through 38AA. The bra is also sold in four different color options: black, beige, mint, and moonrock gray.

caption The All You bra is sold in four different color options. source Pepper

The brand also sells a wireless bra that is said to “hug your boobs like the perfect pair of yoga pants,” according to Pepper’s website.

Like the All You bra, Pepper’s Limitless Wirefree bra has shallow bra cups to eliminate gaps. It also utilizes soft fabric to prevent the bra from bunching up, and a low-cut cup shape that’s versatile enough to be worn with a variety of tops.

To provide multiple coverage options, the bra’s cups can be removed. The wireless style costs $46, and is sold in sizes XS (32AA/32A/32B) through XL (40A).

caption Pepper’s Limitless Wirefree bra costs $46. source Pepper

In 2019, the brand is still working to change society’s perceptions of women with small breasts

“While we see the rise of the body positivity movement in the plus size category, there isn’t a brand championing self-love for women with small busts,” a Pepper representative said in a press release sent to INSIDER.

And while Pepper aims to erase stereotypes that women with small breasts may be accustomed to, like being told they have a “boy body” or that they are “flat as a pancake,” according to the press release, the brand also wants to change the idea that all women with small busts have similar-sized bodies.

“There’s a misconception that being small-chested means being small-bodied, but we’ve seen a huge demand from women in the bigger band sizes who often can’t even find sizes like 38AA,” the Pepper press release said.

caption Pepper wants to erase stereotypes like “boy body.” source Pepper

Fu also wants Pepper’s customers to celebrate their natural bodies.

Speaking to INSIDER, the cofounder described her brand as a “community of women who are not limited by their cup size,” and said that Pepper, “unlike traditional bra companies that have perpetuated outdated ‘aspirational’ body standards,” is all about “celebrating the body you have.”

According to Fu, Pepper’s bras are measured to fit small busts and are tested on real customers.

caption Bras from Pepper are measured and optimized to fit small breasts. source Pepper

To see Pepper’s full line of products, visit the brand’s website.