This $626,000 Mercedes-based pickup truck packs 800 horsepower and has its own drone landing pad

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Meet the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP, an 800-horsepower pickup truck based on the Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen.

It’s longer, wider, and more powerful than the standard AMG G 63, and Brabus will show it off at the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

Options include a bed-mounted drone that can reach speeds of up to 150 mph.

The first edition of the truck will reportedly cost around $626,000 at current exchange rates. If you want something truly one of a kind, you can purchase the display car for roughly $770,000.

Tuning company Brabus – whose specialty is Mercedes-Benz customization and whose creations include a hot-rodded Smart Car and an 900-horsepower Maybach – is at it again.

This week, the company announced a bonkers new pickup truck based on the already-excessive Mercedes-AMG G 63, and it makes some of the tuner’s previous projects look modest in comparison.

The truck, dubbed the “800 Adventure XLP,” packs a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 that’s been tuned to generate a claimed 800 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque, according to Brabus. That’s creeping toward what the 840-horspower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, known as a street-legal dragster, can make, and Brabus claims the behemoth races to 62 mph in less than five seconds.

Plus, the truck is dripping in carbon fiber and can be optioned with a drone landing pad – drone included – out back.

Scroll down to learn more about this $626,000 pickup that’s over the top in every way:

Brabus, the German tuner known for building out excessive, high-performance versions of Mercedes-Benz models, is bringing a new, over-the-top creation to the Geneva International Motor Show next month.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

The new truck — essentially a Mercedes G-Wagen with a lot more power and tricks — is called the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP, and it costs more than $600,000 for the limited-run “First Edition” model.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

The major difference between the standard AMG G 63 and Brabus’ retooled version of the SUV is the addition of a pickup bed out back.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Brabus stretched out the G-Wagen by 27.1 inches to fit the bed, which features carbon-fiber side walls and synthetic teak decking, like you might find on a yacht.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Beneath the hood is a majorly overhauled version of the AMG G 63’s 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged engine. With new turbos and other modifications, the tuned-up V8 now cranks out a ridiculous 800 horsepower and 737 pound-feet of torque, Brabus says.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

The enormous truck reportedly sprints to 62 mph in 4.8 seconds. Brabus electronically limited the truck’s top speed to 130 mph, on account of its knobby, all-terrain tires and high center of gravity.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

The 800 Adventure XLP also benefits from a new, lifted coil-over suspension that allows for 19.2 inches of ground clearance. The new suspension is integrated with the G 63’s existing ride-select system.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

The go-anywhere truck sports 22-inch forged alloy wheels wrapped in Pirelli Scorpion all-terrain tires.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

But don’t let the truck’s exterior fool you — it’s every bit as refined as it is rugged.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

The 800 Adventure XLP First Edition features a quilted-leather interior in a color that Brabus calls “burned oak.” Buyers of non-first-edition pickups can choose from a huge variety of colors for their interior, since Brabus operates its own upholstery shop.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Not to mention, the 800 Adventure XLP can be optioned with a drone built by German company Wingcopter, which flies at speeds of up to 150 mph.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Brabus says the quadcopter was designed to deliver supplies and aid to remote areas — it can carry up to 13 pounds and cover 75 miles on a charge, according to the tuner. The drone package is an extra $85,000.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Other options include a roof rack, auxiliary LED lights, and a carbon-fiber wind deflector that supposedly makes this brick on wheels a bit more aerodynamic.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Pricing for the Brabus 800 Adventure XLP First Edition reportedly starts at about $626,000. Or you can cop the display car — with drone and all — for a cool $770,000.

Brabus 800 Adventure XLP.

Business Insider has reached out to Brabus for official pricing and will update this story accordingly.

