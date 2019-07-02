Brace for the heat: Singaporeans can expect the second week of July to be hot and dry

The daily temperature for most days in the coming fortnight is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius. The Straits Times

June was a relatively cooling month for Singapore, but the same may not be said for the month of July.

In a statement on Monday (July 1), the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said that Singaporeans can expect to experience dry and warm weather in the second week of July.

For those looking out for any sign of rain, the MSS said that showers will mostly occur during the first week of the month. On three to five days, short thundery showers are expected during the late mornings and early afternoons.

Sumatra squalls, which are thunderstorm lines formed over Sumatra, could also bring widespread thundery showers and gusty winds in the mornings of two to three days, MSS added.

Overall, the rainfall for the first fortnight is forecasted to be “near-normal” across Singapore, MSS said.

However, the rainy season isn’t going to last long as MSS said that the monsoon rain band will shift further north away from the Equator, meaning hotter and drier days after the first week.

According to MSS, the daily temperature for most days in the coming fortnight is expected to range between 25 degrees Celsius and 34 degrees Celsius, while the daily maximum temperature could soar to a high of 35 degrees Celsius on some days.

Meanwhile, minimum temperatures of around 28 degrees Celcius can be expected on some nights.

Last month, thundery showers between the late mornings and afternoons occurred for more than three-quarters of the month, bringing cooler days to June as compared to May, MSS reported.

The daily maximum temperature in June ranged from 28.2 degrees Celsius to 33.9 degrees Celsius, while “above-average rainfall” was recorded across Singapore during the first two weeks.

