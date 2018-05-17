Brace yourselves, Marvel fans – Thor is coming to town on May 25 and 50 fans will be able to meet him

Thunder God, Thor, Chris Hemsworth, will be in Singapore next Friday (May 25), and it looks like some fans may have the chance to meet him.
Hemsworth isn’t coming to rep the Avengers though, but he is headed this way for a Hugo Boss meet-and-greet session organised by HFC Prestige International Singapore that’s held at Marina Bay Sands that evening.
A total of 50 lucky fans will be selected to meet him if they buy any Hugo Boss fragrance at any Sephora Singapore store from now until May 22, said a Facebook page for the event.
The winners will be announced on May 24 – a day before the event.
Hemsworth’s visit comes just weeks after the release of “Avengers: Infinity War”, which has become Singapore’s all-time No.1 film.
He was last here in 2016 to promote the film “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” in which he starred alongside Charlize Theron.
Some Twitter users in Singapore are clearly excited about his impending arrival:
chris hemsworth is coming to singapore oh my god!!$!!!
— nadh (@GYUKYUNS) May 16, 2018
MY BABY IS COMING TO SINGAPORE I JUST ASHDWKAHAKWKA IM SO EXCITEDDDDDDD @chrishemsworth 😍😍😍😍😍😍
— ♔ Nana ♔ (@nanasxyx) May 16, 2018