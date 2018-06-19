Trump campaign chief calls for Sessions to be fired, end to Mueller investigation

caption Brad Parscale. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Brad Parscale, the campaign manager for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, called on Tuesday for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to be fired and the special counsel’s investigation to be brought to a close.

“Time to fire Sessions,” Parscale tweeted. “End the Mueller investigation…You can’t obstruct something that was phony against you…The IG report gives @realDonaldTrump the truth to end it all.”

Trump and his close allies have been openly critical of the special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation. They also have been critical of Sessions’ decision to recuse himself from overseeing the probe.

Last week, Trump’s outside attorney Rudy Giuliani called for Mueller’s investigation to be brought to a close in an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Along with calling for an end to the investigation, Giuliani said that it was the last chance for Sessions to redeem himself.

Parscale also referenced the Justice Department inspector general’s report and its findings in an investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email inquiry.

The 568-page report faults James Comey, the FBI director at the time, for several decisions he made surrounding the 2016 presidential election.

It also found that FBI agents Peter Strzok and Lisa Page may have wanted to hurt Trump’s chance of winning the presidency.

The department’s inspector general, Michael Horowitz, concluded that while Comey was “insubordinate,” his decisions were not biased.

Trump has reportedly wanted to fire Mueller on multiple occassions but has been persuaded by advisers not to do so. He has also been privately and publicly critical of Sessions for his role in the appointment of a special counsel.