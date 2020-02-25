Brad Pitt has eaten in 60 movies over the years — here are the tastiest looking snacks

caption Brad Pitt has eaten in over 60 movies. source Warner Bros. Pictures/Universal Pictures/Republic Pictures Home Video/Warner Bros. Pictures

Brad Pitt has a curious habit of eating in his movies, and has eaten in over 60 films.

He often eats in multiple scenes in movies, too, meaning he goes through a dozen food groups within the span of a single film.

We’ve selected the tastiest looking snacks Brad Pitt has tucked into throughout his film career.

There were nine examples of him eating in “Ocean’s Eleven” alone, and six in “Meet Joe Black,” so we had to limit the number of entries to a maximum of four per film.

An apple and a hotdog in ‘Cutting Class’ (1989)

caption “Cutting Class” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 25%. source Republic Pictures Home Video

IMDB Synopsis: A murderer is loose in a high school in this ‘whodunit’ movie.

Meatloaf, fried chicken, and some beans in ‘Johnny Suede’ (1991)

caption “Johnny Suede” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 33%. source Miramax Films/Paramount Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: A struggling young musician and devoted fan of Ricky Nelson wants to be just like his idol and become a rock star.

Some Chinese takeaway and a peanut butter and jelly sandwich in ‘Kalifornia’ (1993)

caption “Kalifornia” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 58%. source Gramercy Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: A journalist duo go on a tour of serial killer murder sites with two companions, unaware that one of them is a serial killer himself.

A rat and some human blood in ‘Interview with the Vampire’ (1994)

caption “Interview with the Vampire” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 62%. source Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: A vampire tells his epic life story: love, betrayal, loneliness, and hunger.

Some potatoes, a roll, a glass of wine, and a ham in ‘Legends of the Fall’ (1994)

caption “Legends of the Fall” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 58%. source TriStar Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: In the early 1900s, three brothers and their father living in the remote wilderness of Montana are affected by betrayal, history, love, nature, and war.

A bag of Lay’s chips in ‘Se7en’ (1995)

caption “Se7en” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 81%. source New Line Cinema

IMDB Synopsis: Two detectives, a rookie and a veteran, hunt a serial killer who uses the seven deadly sins as his motives.

A pastry in ‘Sleepers’ (1996)

caption “Sleepers” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 73%. source Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: After a prank goes disastrously wrong, a group of boys are sent to a detention center where they are brutalized. Thirteen years later, an unexpected random encounter with a former guard gives them a chance for revenge.

A bowl of soup, some oats, a cracker, and some dog food in ‘Seven Years in Tibet’ (1997)

caption “Seven Years in Tibet” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 60%. source TriStar Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: True story of Heinrich Harrer, an Austrian mountain climber who became friends with the Dalai Lama at the time of China’s takeover of Tibet.

Corned beef and cabbage in ‘The Devil’s Own’ (1997)

caption “The Devil’s Own” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 34%. source Columbia Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: A police officer uncovers the real identity of his house-guest, an I.R.A. terrorist in hiding.

A cold sandwich, peanut butter, toast, and bacon and eggs in ‘Meet Joe Black’ (1998)

"Meet Joe Black" has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 53%.

IMDB Synopsis: Death, who takes the form of a young man, asks a media mogul to act as a guide to teach him about life on Earth, and in the process, he falls in love with his guide’s daughter.

A cheeseburger, a shrimp cocktail, a fruit salad, and some ice cream in ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ (2001)

caption “Ocean’s Eleven” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 82%. source Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: Danny Ocean and his ten accomplices plan to rob three Las Vegas casinos simultaneously.

A sandwich in ‘The Mexican’ (2001)

caption “The Mexican” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 55%. source DreamWorks Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: A man tries to transport an ancient gun called The Mexican, believed to carry a curse, back across the border, while his girlfriend pressures him to give up his criminal ways.

Tortilla chips in ‘Ocean’s Twelve’ (2004)

caption “Ocean’s Twelve” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 55%. source Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: Daniel Ocean recruits one more team member so he can pull off three major European heists in this sequel to Ocean’s 11.

A gigantic turkey leg in ‘Troy’ (2004)

caption “Troy” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 54%. source Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: An adaptation of Homer’s great epic, the film follows the assault on Troy by the united Greek forces and chronicles the fates of the men involved.

Pancakes, a martini, a cocktail stick full of olives, and pot roast in ‘Mr & Mrs Smith’ (2005)

caption “Mr & Mrs Smith” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 59%. source 20th Century Fox

IMDB Synopsis: A bored married couple is surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

A beef stew in ‘The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford’ (2007)

caption “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 77%. source Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: Robert Ford, who’s idolized Jesse James since childhood, tries hard to join the reforming gang of the Missouri outlaw, but gradually becomes resentful of the bandit leader.

Potstickers in ‘Ocean’s Thirteen’ (2007)

caption “Ocean’s Thirteen” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 70%. source Warners Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: Danny Ocean rounds up the boys for a third heist, after casino owner Willy Bank double-crosses one of the original eleven, Reuben Tishkoff.

Caviar in ‘The Curious Case of Benjamin Button’ (2008)

caption “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 71%. source Paramount Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: Tells the story of Benjamin Button, a man who starts ageing backwards with consequences.

A smoothie in ‘Burn After Reading’ (2008)

caption “Burn After Reading” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 78%. source Focus Features

IMDB Synopsis: A disk containing mysterious information from a CIA agent ends up in the hands of two unscrupulous and daft gym employees who attempt to sell it.

A baguette in ‘Inglourious Basterds’ (2009)

caption “Inglourious Basterds” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 89%. source The Weinstein Company/Universal Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: In Nazi-occupied France during World War II, a plan to assassinate Nazi leaders by a group of Jewish U.S. soldiers coincides with a theatre owner’s vengeful plans for the same.

A Twinkie, some French fries, a wrap, and a handful of popcorn in ‘Moneyball’ (2011)

caption “Moneyball” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 94%. source Columbia Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane’s successful attempt to assemble a baseball team on a lean budget by employing computer-generated analysis to acquire new players.

A casserole in ‘The Tree of Life’ (2011)

caption “The Tree of Life” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 84%. source Fox Searchlight Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: The story of a family in Waco, Texas in 1956. The eldest son witnesses the loss of innocence and struggles with his parents’ conflicting teachings.

Ham and eggs in ‘Fury’ (2014)

caption “Fury” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 76%. source Sony Pictures Releasing

IMDB Synopsis: A grizzled tank commander makes tough decisions as he and his crew fight their way across Germany in April, 1945.

A shrimp salad in ‘Allied’ (2016)

caption “Allied” has a Rotten Tomatoes score of 60%. source Paramount Pictures

IMDB Synopsis: In 1942, a Canadian intelligence officer in North Africa encounters a female French Resistance fighter on a deadly mission behind enemy lines. When they reunite in London, their relationship is tested by the pressures of war.

Mac and cheese and a Bloody Mary in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ (2019)

caption “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” has a Rotten Tomatoes rating of 85%. source Sony Pictures Releasing

IMDB Synopsis: A faded television actor and his stunt double strive to achieve fame and success in the film industry during the final years of Hollywood’s Golden Age in 1969 Los Angeles.