Brad Pitt gave Leonardo DiCaprio an iconic new nickname and made a ‘Titanic’ joke in his Golden Globes speech

Callie Ahlgrim
Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio presented an award together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal Media, LLC via Getty Images

Brad Pitt gave a special shout-out to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Pitt won best actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his portrayal of the stuntman Cliff Booth in the lauded Quentin Tarantino film – and made sure to thank his “partner in crime,” whom he christened with a charming new nickname.

“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.”

Fans on Twitter were obsessed with Pitt’s nonchalance with addressing the celebrated actor, calling it “the coolest thing ever.”

Pitt also made a joke about the infamous ending of “Titanic” and whether that broken door could have supported two people.

“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” Pitt said, to laughter and applause from the audience.

This isn’t the first time Pitt has poked fun at DiCaprio’s fate in “Titanic.” While doing press for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he and Margot Robbie teased him about the controversial piece of cinematic history.

“Could you have squeezed there?” Pitt joked. “You could have, couldn’t you?”