Brad Pitt gave Leonardo DiCaprio an iconic new nickname and made a ‘Titanic’ joke in his Golden Globes speech

- Brad Pitt won best actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the 2020 Golden Globes.
- During his acceptance speech, he gave a special shout-out to his costar Leonardo DiCaprio, calling him “LDC.”
- “I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” he said. “He’s an all-star, he’s a gent – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.”
- Pitt also made a “Titanic” joke: “Still, I would’ve shared the raft.”
Brad Pitt gave a special shout-out to his “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar Leonardo DiCaprio at the 2020 Golden Globes.
Pitt won best actor in a supporting role in a motion picture for his portrayal of the stuntman Cliff Booth in the lauded Quentin Tarantino film – and made sure to thank his “partner in crime,” whom he christened with a charming new nickname.
“I also have to thank my partner in crime, LDC,” Pitt said. “I used to watch, year after year, his costars accept awards and get up and thank him profusely. I know why. He’s an all-star, he’s a gent – and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. Thank you.”
I also have to thank my partner in crime LDC #BradPitt #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IbTmEWS0X1
— ???? Misunderstood (@erikay84) January 6, 2020
Fans on Twitter were obsessed with Pitt’s nonchalance with addressing the celebrated actor, calling it “the coolest thing ever.”
Brad calling him LDC was the coolest thing ever https://t.co/hEmgc495Fc
— Francesca (@BarstoolFran) January 6, 2020
brad pitt calling leonardo dicaprio “ldc” pic.twitter.com/NglgkiC6sx
— linnéa, what's good? howdy (@hejjlinnea) January 6, 2020
I swear to god Brad Pitt calling Leo LDC was the coolest thing I’ve ever heard. It’s really not that close. https://t.co/1V3fpTMrVg
— Feitelberg (@FeitsBarstool) January 6, 2020
Brad’s nickname for leo “LDC” is just pic.twitter.com/VYV0HYBDv6
— ???? (@hypnosarus) January 6, 2020
Brad calling Leo LDC smooth as a cucumber was one of the coolest things I’ve ever seen in real life #GoldenGlobes
— Kara Ogilvie (@Kara_Jayne90) January 6, 2020
Pitt also made a joke about the infamous ending of “Titanic” and whether that broken door could have supported two people.
“Still, I would’ve shared the raft,” Pitt said, to laughter and applause from the audience.
Brad Pitt taking up time in his acceptance speech to tell Leo that he would’ve shared the Titanic raft is the saving grace moment of the whole evening. #GoldenGlobes
— Mari Moroz (@marshizzle44) January 6, 2020
Brad Pitt just referred to Leo as LDC then worked in an “I would’ve shared the raft” joke. Crushed that acceptance.
— ????Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) January 6, 2020
This isn’t the first time Pitt has poked fun at DiCaprio’s fate in “Titanic.” While doing press for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” he and Margot Robbie teased him about the controversial piece of cinematic history.
“Could you have squeezed there?” Pitt joked. “You could have, couldn’t you?”
