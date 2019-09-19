Brad Pitt had a hilarious response to the internet’s thirsty comments on his sexy GQ photo shoot

Brad Pitt recently sent fans into a frenzy when his October cover story for GQ magazine was released Monday.

During an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” the 55-year-old actor said he didn’t know what it meant to “break the internet.” He was also unfamiliar with the slang term “lordt,” which was used in a tweet that praised him.

“I am so unsavvy with the old internet,” Pitt said.

Brad Pitt just found out about the internet’s response to his new photo shoot for GQ magazine, and he had a priceless reaction.

“I don’t know what that means,” Pitt told “Entertainment Tonight’s” Keltie Knight at Los Angeles’ Cinerama Dome on Wednesday after she told him his spread in the October issue “broke the internet.”

Knight went on to show the “Ad Astra” star one Twitter meme and a comment from a user who wrote: “Happy Monday to Brad Pitt and his GQ photographer. 55 looks good on him. Lordt.”

In response, Pitt asked: “What is lordt?”

After being told the tweet was a compliment and meant he “was looking fly,” the actor said: “I am so unsavvy with the old internet.”

Pitt’s GQ cover story was released Monday and immediately sent fans online into a frenzy.

Pitt has been in Hollywood since the ’80s, and his career has skyrocketed throughout the decades. He began with minor roles on “Another World” and “Growing Pains.” The actor also had a small, but highly memorable, part in 1991’s “Thelma and Louise.”

He went on to star in films like “A River Runs Through It,” “Interview With the Vampire,” and “Fight Club.” Pitt has also earned Oscar nominations for his roles in “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” and “Moneyball.”

In 2014, Pitt won his first Oscar – but not for acting. It was for producing the historical drama “12 Years a Slave” under his production company, Plan B Entertainment. He has also produced “Okja,” “The OA,” and Netflix’s new drama film “The King.”

This year, Pitt starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” and “Ad Astra.”