Brad Pitt wore a name tag and people are making memes about how he's the most recognizable person on earth

By
Claudia Willen
-

Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt attended the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

caption
source
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images
Brad Pitt joined his fellow nominees at the 92nd annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Hollywood, California on Monday. The annual event “reflects an important moment of community and celebration on the path to Oscar Sunday,” according to the Oscars website, and culminated with a photo of all the nominees together.

The 56-year-old actor, who is nominated for best supporting actor for his role as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” wore a white rectangular name tag spelling out his name, nomination category, and film on his suit.

All the nominees were given name tags, as reported by People, but very few elected the wear them. Pitt, however, wasn’t shy about donning the name tag while chatting with celebrities like Cynthia Erivo, who was nominated for best actress for her role in “Harriet” and best original song for “Stand Up.”

Cynthia Erivo and Brad Pitt attended the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

caption
source
Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images

He also spoke with Petra Costa, who directed “The Edge of Democracy,” which earned a nomination for best documentary at the 2020 Oscars.

Brad Pitt chatted with Petra Costa at the 2020 Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

caption
source
ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

The actor even signed autographs on “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” posters while sporting the name tag.

Brad Pitt attended the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon.

caption
source
ROBYN BECK/Getty Images

Pitt, who has already won a Screen Actors Guild Award and a Golden Globe Award this season, is hardly inconspicuous – even amongst luncheon peers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, and Charlize Theron. When Twitter users saw photos of the actor wearing the name tag, they joked that there was no need for Pitt to ever identify himself.

Some of Pitt’s fans applauded his move to wear the name tag, calling it “humble” and deserving of “its own Oscar.”

The 92nd Academy Awards airs Sunday, February 9 at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.