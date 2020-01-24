Brad Pitt reveals he’s not on Tinder after being told subscriptions ‘went up like crazy’ after he joked about the app: ‘I’m not even really sure how it all works’

caption Brad Pitt starred in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Brad Pitt denied that he has a Tinder profile during an Extra TV interview on Thursday at the 2020 Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

The reporter asked if he was aware that the dating app subscriptions surged following his 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards acceptance speech, in which he said he’d add the win to his Tinder profile.

“No, I’m not on it,” the actor responded. “I’m not even really sure how it all works. I just thought it was funny to say.”

The 56-year-old actor sparked hope that fans could swipe right on him at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards. He kicked off his acceptance speech by saying, “I’m gonna add this to my Tinder profile.”

caption Brad Pitt won a SAG Award for his performance in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” source Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images for Turner

Pitt accepted the award for outstanding performance by a male actor in a supporting role for his performance as Cliff Booth in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” The victory marked the actor’s second SAG Award win and his ninth SAG Award nomination.

His comment about Tinder wasn’t the first time that fans have tried to uncover details about the actor’s love life this awards season. Following Pitt’s divorce from Angelina Jolie in 2016, people have been particularly curious about his relationship with Jennifer Aniston, who was married to Pitt from 2000 to 2005.

During his acceptance speech on Sunday, cameras showed Aniston clapping and smiling when her ex-husband cracked a joke about his failed marriages.

“It was a difficult part,” Pitt said, referring to his role as Cliff Booth. “The guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn’t get on with his wife. It’s a big stretch.”

The actress also won a 2020 SAG Award on Sunday for outstanding performance by an actress in a drama series for her role on Apple TV+’s “The Morning Show,” and the former couple congratulated each other backstage following their victories. Pitt and Aniston appeared in their first photograph together in over a decade, and the images caused fans to reminisce about the time that the actors spent together.

caption Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston congratulated each other at the 2020 SAG Awards. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Turner

Pitt, however, appeared unaffected by the public’s reaction to the backstage moment. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Wednesday, he responded to the viral reactions, memes, and demands for him to rekindle with the “Friends” actress. The actor said, “I don’t know. I’m blissfully naive, and I’m gonna stay that way.”