Brad Pitt says he’s followed by paparazzi because of his ‘disaster of a personal life’

Brad Pitt says he’s constantly followed by paparazzi and thinks he knows the reason why.

“I’m just trash mag fodder,” Pitt said while participating in an interview with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” costar Leonardo DiCaprio as part of actor and comedian Marc Maron’s podcast, titled “WTF With Marc Maron.” “I don’t know. Because of my disaster of a personal life, probably, most likely.”

Pitt’s comment was sparked by Maron asking the two stars if they “remember the moment where you realized your life was never going to be the same again?”

For DiCaprio, starring as Jack Dawson in James Cameron’s 1997 movie “Titanic” marked a turning point in his career.

caption Leonardo DiCaprio in “Titanic.” source 20th Century Fox

The actor recalled four SUVs waiting outside his house one day and then being followed by the same vehicles later that day when he went to a liquor store.

“Then they just kept following me every day of my life,” he added. “I was like, ‘OK, this life will never be the same.'”

DiCaprio went on to say that he’s not hounded as frequently anymore, though he’s followed more when he has a film coming out or is doing press.

“I’ve been able to escape a lot more, which is great, and walk around outside and things like that,” he said.

In response, Pitt jokingly said that he was “a little disgruntled with you right now” because he hasn’t been able to achieve the same level of privacy, and has even had to confront paparazzi in the past. The “Ad Astra” star also revealed that he’s come up with some tricks to fly under the radar.

“I got some good getaways that I will not reveal here because they’re still in play,” he told Maron.

“Like Lil Kim said, ‘paparazzi’s gonna get you one way or another,'” DiCaprio said, referring to the lyrics of the rapper and Ray J’s song “Wait a Minute.”

“It’s been my motto,” he added. “I figure there’s nothing you can do about it.”

Pitt was born in Oklahoma and grew up in Missouri before making it big. Shortly before graduating from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree, he headed to Los Angeles in the late-1980s in pursuit of an acting career.

Like DiCaprio, he also appeared on series like “Growing Pains,” in addition to a small, but memorable role in the 1996 movie “Thelma & Louise.” Nowadays, Pitt is an A-lister thanks to roles in “12 Monkeys,” “Se7en,” “Fight Club,” “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button,” “Moneyball,” and the “Ocean’s” franchise.

caption Brad Pitt and George Clooney first appeared in “Ocean’s Eleven” together in 2001. source Warner Bros.

Pitt’s personal life has gained just as much attention as his career over the years.

By 1992, Brad Pitt had been romantically linked to actresses Jill Schoelen, Robin Givens, and Juliette Lewis. He also dated Gwyneth Paltrow and the pair got engaged, but called it off in 1997. Pitt went on to wed Jennifer Aniston in Malibu in 2000 and the pair announced their separation in 2005, the same year that Pitt costarred in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” with Angelina Jolie.

caption Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie met on the set of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.” source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine 2015 Innovator Awards

Pitt and Jolie got married in 2014, but the pair split two years later. Their relationship and the ongoing divorce negotiations (they have six children) have been the subject of plenty of media attention.

Pitt recently made a joke about the media when he attended the 2020 Golden Globes and accepted the award for best supporting actor in any motion picture for his role in “OUATIH.” The actor gave his parents a shoutout and said, “I wanted to bring my mom but I couldn’t because any woman I stand next to, they say I’m dating, and it would just be awkward.”