A man’s 89-year-old grandmother had never traveled or seen the ocean, so he’s taking her on a tour of all 61 national parks

caption Joy and Brad Ryan. source GoFundMe

Brad Ryan and his 89-year-old grandmother are going on on a tour of all 61 US national parks.

The trip started after Brad learned his grandmother Joy, who grew up Duncan Falls, Ohio, a “small, two-traffic light town,” had never seen a mountain range or the ocean.

So far, they have visited 29 of the 61 parks, including Badlands, Yellowstone, Glacier, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon, Zion, and Mammoth Cave. They plan to keep going.

The pair have captured their adventures on a joint Instagram account, called “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip.” Brad also launched a GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds for their trips.

A man is taking his 89-year-old grandmother on a tour of all 61 US national parks after learning she had never seen the ocean or a mountain range.

The idea for the trip came in 2015, when Brad Ryan told his grandmother, Joy, about a hiking trip he had completed on the Appalachian Trail.

Joy grew up in Duncan Falls, Ohio, a “small, two-traffic light town,” worked a minimum wage job into her 80s, and had driven to Central Florida annually for years with her husband – but they never went to the coast, CBS News reported.

She told her grandson that she’d never seen mountains or the ocean, or “sand dunes, a cactus, a major river, or pueblo ruins,” Brad said.

“She told me at that time that she really, really regretted that she didn’t get to do more of that type of thing and have more experiences in life,” Brad said of his grandmother.

During Brad’s final year of veterinary school in 2015, a classmate died by suicide. While coping with his classmate’s death, Brad decided to go on an impromptu three-day trip to Great Smoky Mountains National Park – and he invited Joy to go with him. It was a trip that launched a journey.

Now a wildlife vet at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington, DC, Brad is determined to take his grandmother to every national park in the United States.

So far, they’ve visited 29 of the 61 parks, including Badlands, Yellowstone, Glacier, Yosemite, Joshua Tree, Grand Canyon, Zion, and Mammoth Cave, according to Good Morning America. Brad and Joy have put 25,000 miles on the road during their trip and crossed through 38 states.

“We’ve seen grizzly bears, we’ve been charged by a moose … it was harrowing,” Brad said to CBS News. “We’ve had all these dramatic experiences and seen all this wildlife that she’s never set eyes on in Ohio.”

One of Brad’s favorite moments of travel was watching Joy “tap into her inner child as she rolled down a sand dune at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve at age 87,” he told GMA.

The pair have captured their adventures on a joint Instagram account, called “Grandma Joy’s Road Trip.” Brad also launched a GoFundMe in hopes of raising funds for their trips.

“She inspired me so much, it helped me to slow down. The way she would notice the little things like the color of the mushrooms on the ground,” Brad told BBC of his grandmother. “I was focused on goals, like climbing the mountain, but sometimes it’s not all about the epic views, it’s about enjoying those little moments too.”