Democratic congressman to issue articles of impeachment against Trump on first day of new Congress

caption Rep. Brad Sherman mid-interview on Capitol Hill. source Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman on Thursday said he’s planning to issue articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump as a new session of Congress begins.

The California congressman issued articles of impeachment against Trump in 2017, but what makes this more significant is the fact Democrats are now taking over control of the House from the GOP.

But it’s not clear other Democrats, including House Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi, are on board with pursuing impeachment proceedings at present.

Sherman’s measure accuses the president of obstruction of justice in relation to the controversial firing of former FBI Director James Comey.

“There is no reason it shouldn’t be before the Congress,” Sherman told The Los Angeles Times. “Every day, Donald Trump shows that leaving the White House would be good for our country.”

Pelosi on Thursday indicated to “TODAY” she’s not ruling out impeachment for Trump but doesn’t plan to pursue it at this time. She said “we’ll have to wait and see what comes” from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian election interference and allegations of collusion against the Trump campaign before moving forward.

“We shouldn’t be impeaching for a political reason, and we shouldn’t avoid impeachment for a political reason,” Pelosi said.

The Democratic leader also said that it’s an “open discussion” whether or not a sitting president can be indicted.

“Everything indicates that a president can be indicted after he is no longer president,” she added.

NEWS: Pelosi says it is possible to indict the president while still in office. Breaking on @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/743FRPuMZj — Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) January 3, 2019

It’s against Justice Department policy to indict a sitting president, but not settled law. Accordingly, there’s an ongoing debate on whether Trump can face charges over the crimes he’s been implicated in by his former personal attorney Michael Cohen.