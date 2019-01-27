Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance at Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency to perform ‘The Shallow’ and fans loved it

caption Cooper and Gaga portray the couple Jackson Maine and Ally in “A Star is Born.” source Warner Bros.

On Saturday, Bradley Cooper made a surprise appearance at Lady Gaga’s Las Vegas residency show Enigma, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The director and actor, who portrays Jackson Maine in “A Star Is Born,” got on stage with Gaga and performed “The Shallow,” a song she wrote for the film that won a Golden Globe for best original song.

Fans went wild over their duet.

On Saturday, Lady Gaga surprised fans at her Las Vegas residency show “Enigma” with an appearance from her “A Star is Born” co-star and director Bradley Cooper, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

During the show, Cooper joined Gaga on stage and the two performed their popular Golden Globe-winning song “The Shallow,” which Gaga wrote for the film. As Cooper sang the opening lines to the song, Gaga knelt beside him while fans screamed their praise. She also played piano during their performance.

Cooper also joked, saying his character “never used” in-ears during a performance and that he couldn’t hear anything after Gaga gave him the device for their surprise duet.

Cooper learned to play piano and guitar specifically for his role as Jackson Maine, a talented musician struggling with alcohol addiction, W magazine reported.

Watch the performance below.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.