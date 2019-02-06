Bradley Cooper says he was ’embarrassed’ after getting snubbed by the Oscars for directing ‘A Star Is Born’

caption Bradley Cooper speaking with Oprah Winfrey. source Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper was snubbed in the director category at the 2019 Oscars.

He didn’t earn a nomination for “A Star Is Born,” his directorial debut.

He spoke with Oprah Winfrey about the snub and said he was “embarrassed.”

Bradley Cooper felt bad after being snubbed by the Oscars for best director.

In a conversation with Oprah Winfrey Tuesday as part of OWN’s “Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations From Times Square,” the 44-year-old actor reportedly said he was initially disappointed when he learned he didn’t earn a directing nomination for “A Star Is Born,” his directorial debut.

“I felt embarrassed that I didn’t do my part,” he told Winfrey, “Like, ‘Oh gosh, I didn’t do my job.'”

Read more: THEN AND NOW: What the 2019 Oscar nominees looked like when they first started acting

But he said the embarrassment didn’t last long.

“But the truth is, even if I got the nomination, that should not give me any sense of whether I did my job or not,” he said. “That’s the trick. The trick is to make something you believe in and you work hard.”

caption Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga in “A Star Is Born.” source Warner Bros

Cooper, who also starred in the movie alongside Lady Gaga, did earn three other Oscar nominations for best motion picture, best performance by an actor in a leading role, and best adapted screenplay. He said his publicist, Nicole Caruso, texted him the good news and not about the snub.

Read more: How to watch all the movies nominated for the 2019 Oscars

“I was with my friend in New York City at a coffee shop, and I look down at my phone, and Nicole had texted me and they said congratulations on these other things, but they didn’t tell me the bad news,” he said. “And I went, ‘Oh wow.'”

“Oprah’s SuperSoul Conversations from Times Square” TV special will air on Saturday, February 16 at 8 p.m. ET on OWN. The conversations will also be available on Oprah’s podcast.

The 2019 Oscars will air live from California’s Dolby Theatre on Sunday, February 24, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.