Bradley Cooper’s ex-wife Jennifer Esposito slams people who criticized her response to a joke about his Oscars performance with Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper put on an intimate performance of “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born” at the 2019 Oscars.

Jennifer Esposito, Cooper’s ex-wife, responded by writing “Ha” in the comments of a joke made by David Spade online about the likelihood of Cooper and Gaga sleeping together.

Esposito hit back at critics who attacked her for responding to the joke by telling them that there are things more important in the world.

Jennifer Esposito is hitting back at those who criticized her reaction to a joke about ex-husband Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga’s 2019 Oscars performance. On Instagram, comedian David Spade recently made a joke about the likelihood of Cooper and Gaga sleeping together and Esposito responded, “Ha,” in the comments.

In a nearly four-minute video posted to Instagram’s IGTV, the 45-year-old actress told critics that they shouldn’t be concerned with her response.

“We have so many things going on in our country and our world that need attention, and I wish that you’d spend even a minute of this insanity, of nonsense on things that are really important.”

She added that she responded to a joke, not the performance.

“I’m allowed to think something is funny,” she said.

Spade posted a photo of Cooper and Gaga’s Oscars performance on Instagram and captioned it, “Is there any chance these [two] aren’t f—ing?”

Esposito simply responded, “Ha.”

The actress said she didn’t watch the Oscars so she hadn’t even seen Gaga and Cooper’s intimate performance of “Shallow” from “A Star Is Born.”

“I don’t know what went on,” she said. “I don’t care what went on. I commented on something that I thought was funny.”

During an appearance on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” Wednesday night, Gaga said she and Cooper wanted people to believe they were in love because “Shallow” is a love song.

“When you’re singing love songs, that’s what you want people to feel,” she said. “I’m an artist and I guess we did a good job. Fooled ya!”

Cooper and Esposito married in December 2006 but filed for divorce just five months later.