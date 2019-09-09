THEN AND NOW: The kids of ‘The Brady Bunch’ 50 years later

The cast of the beloved sitcom, “The Brady Bunch,” is reuniting once again for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.”

The show will follow the epic renovation of the original “Brady Bunch” home in Los Angeles, and will premiere on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

See where the actors who played all six of the Brady kids are now.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The cast of the beloved 1970s sitcom, “The Brady Bunch,” are coming together once again for HGTV’s “A Very Brady Renovation.”

Maureen McCormick, Barry Williams, Eve Plumb, Christopher Knight, Susan Olsen, and Mike Lookinland will all star on the fixer-upper show, which will unveil the astonishing renovation of the original Brady home in Los Angeles. They will also join forces with some of HGTV’s home experts, including “Property Brothers'” Jonathan and Drew Scott.

The series premieres on Monday at 9 p.m. EST.

Here’s what the child actors of “The Brady Bunch” have been up to, 50 years after the show premiered on ABC.

Maureen McCormick played the beautiful Marcia Brady, the eldest Brady daughter.

caption Maureen McCormick as Marcia Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Television

McCormick went on to appear in various other TV shows in the ’70s, including “Happy Days” and “The Love Boat.” She also reprised her role as Marcia with fellow cast members on several sequels and special editions of “The Brady Bunch,” such as the 1988 TV movie, “A Very Brady Christmas.”

McCormick also dabbled in music, and released one country album in 1995 called “When You Get a Little Lonely.”

McCormick celebrated her 63rd birthday on August 5.

In the early 2000s, she began to appear in reality TV shows like VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” and ABC’s “Dancing With the Stars.” She also wrote a memoir titled “Here’s the Story: Surviving Marcia Brady and Finding My True Voice,” in which she revealed that she’d been battling with drug addiction and depression.

McCormick told Parade magazine that in addition to acting in independent movies, she’s been focusing on her family, longtime husband Michael Cummings and 30-year-old daughter Natalie Cummings.

Now, With “A Very Brady Renovation” on the way, McCormick is back on TV and was even a host on Food Network’s “Chopped.”

Barry Williams played Greg Brady, the eldest of the Brady bunch.

caption Barry Williams as Greg Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Television

Williams began acting when he was 11 years old. He appeared in commercials and had small roles on TV shows like 1966’s “Mission: Impossible,” before he landed the lead role on “The Brady Bunch.”

After the show ended, Williams focused on his musical career. He released an album in 1999, titled “The Return of Johnny Bravo.” Williams also starred in several musical theater productions, including “Pippin” and “Romance/Romance” on Broadway.

Williams has had various guest roles on popular TV shows like “Full House” and “A.N.T. Farm.”

When he’s not starring in plays or guest starring on TV series, the 64-year-old is performing with his classic rock band, Barry Williams and the Traveliers.

In February, Williams organized a vacation with Celebrity Cruise Line, in which he and some of his famous friends – such as Jimmie Walker from “Good Times” and Kathy Garver from “Family Affair” – got to mingle with fans.

Eve Plumb played Jan Brady, the second oldest daughter of the sitcom.

caption Eve Plumb as Jan Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Television

Other than returning for the numerous spin-offs of “The Brady Bunch,” Plumb went on to star on several TV shows and in TV movies, including NBC’s “Little Women” and ABC’s “Fudge.”

Plumb continues to guest star on TV series, including “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit” and “Blue Bloods.”

Plumb, who’s married and has three children, has also appeared in several plays. In 2018, she starred in a production of “Steel Magnolias” at the Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, New York.

And when Plumb isn’t acting, she’s painting. Her paintings are displayed in galleries across the US, like Billota Gallery in Florida and Chasen Galleries in Virginia.

Christopher Knight played Peter Brady, the second oldest son of the bunch.

caption Christopher Knight as Peter Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Television

Knight was about 12 years old when he starred on “The Brady Bunch.” He also had guest roles on various TV shows in the ’70s, and returned to play Peter on the sitcom’s sequels.

But by the late ’80s, he decided to go into the tech world. He began his career as an account sales manager in Martec Inc., and then co-founded several other companies such as Visual Software, Kidwise Learningware, and Eskape Labs.

After appearing in a few reality shows, Knight is building his own TV and film production company.

Knight starred in several reality TV shows in the early 2000s, including VH1’s “The Surreal Life” and “My Fair Brady,” which followed his life with his now ex-wife, model Adrianne Curry. He also had guest roles on “That ’70s Show” and “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.”

The 61-year-old is now starting his own TV and film production company called Former Prodigy Media with producer Phil Viardo, according to Variety. Knight even has an online furniture company, Christopher Knight Home.

Susan Olsen portrayed Cindy Brady, the youngest daughter of the sitcom.

caption Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Domestic Television

Olsen was about eight years old when she first appeared on “The Brady Bunch.” She appeared on a few other TV shows after the sitcom ended, but decided to pursue a career as a graphic designer by the time she was 20.

Olsen then got into radio, and became a talk show host for the Los Angeles station, KLSX, in 1995.

Olsen is an animal activist and is still involved in the radio world.

The mother of one returned for all “The Brady Bunch” spin-offs and sequels, and appeared on reality TV shows, such as Fox Reality’s “Gimme My Reality Show!” in 2008.

In 2016, Olsen made headlines after she was fired from LA Talk Radio for sending one of her guests, an openly gay actor, profane and homophobic messages.

Olsen, a longtime animal activist, has a new radio show called “Sunday Night Live” on KABC.

Mike Lookinland played Bobby Brady, the youngest boy of the bunch.

caption Mike Lookinland as Bobby Brady on “The Brady Bunch.” source Paramount Television

Lookinland appeared on TV commercials before landing the role of Bobby. He has since revealed that he had to dye his hair brown for the show, since he was a natural red-head.

After the show ended in 1974, Lookinland went to the University of Utah to study film, but dropped out and became a cameraman.

Lookinland has his own artisan business.

Although the 58-year-old stopped acting, he also returned to all of “The Brady Bunch” specials and spin-offs.

Now, Lookinland is focused on his artisan company which creates concrete countertops and fireplaces. He told Parade magazine that HGTV spent the whole day with him in Salt Lake City to film his company.

“We were plugging my concrete business pretty hard, and halfway through I was thinking, ‘Man, I don’t know about this, because what I really want do is retire. Now it’s going to boom. What am I going to do?'” he said.