Tom Brady jokingly depicted Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods as little children in an Instagram post ahead of their upcoming charity golf match

caption Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning, and Tom Brady. source Getty/Jeff Gross/Stan Badz

Tom Brady trolled Peyton Manning and Tiger Woods on Instagram ahead of their charity golf match to aide coronavirus relief.

Brady will team up with Phil Mickelson sometime in May at an undisclosed location to take on Manning and Woods in what is being called “The Match: Champions for Charity.”

On Thursday, Brady shared a photoshopped image to Instagram depicting himself and Mickelson as adult golfers and Manning and Woods as little children.

“Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different,” the Bucs quarterback said.

Brady boasts a record of 11 wins and six losses in head to head matchups against Manning, whilst has a career record of 7-1 against the Bengal Tigers.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Tom Brady has elevated the trash talk between himself, Phil Mickelson, Peyton Manning, and Tiger Woods to a whole new level ahead of their upcoming golf match.

Brady and Mickelson are set to take on Manning and Woods in a charity match sometime in May in order to raise money for coronavirus relief.

On Thursday, Brady shared an edited image to Instagram depicting himself and Mickelson as adult golfers and Manning and Woods as little children.

“Never had much of a hard time beating the colts or a tiger, don’t see this time being much different,” the Bucs quarterback said, referencing his NFL record against Manning.

Before Manning retired in 2016, Brady boasted a record of 11 wins and six losses in head to head matchups. The “Tiger” reference refers to Brady’s 7-1 career record against the Bengal Tigers.

Woods said on Thursday that there had “been a little bit of trash talk already” between the two parties, including jibes about Super Bowl trophies and golf majors.

“We like to give out the needle, and to give out the needle you gotta be able to take it,” the American said.

“The Match: Champions for Charity” has no set date as of yet, however will air live on TNT from an undisclosed location with no spectators.

Read more:

The ‘trash talk’ between Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady, and Peyton Manning ahead of their golf match has been very weak

Tom Brady reportedly pitched himself and Rob Gronkowski as a combo deal to his potential suitors in free agency

‘Am I in the wrong house?!’: Tom Brady accidentally walked into a random house in Tampa, thinking it belonged to the Bucs’ offensive coach